Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Member Parliament & SC on Finance & Revenue attending meeting with Abdullah Dayo of SDPI & Lead Consultant FTF initiative UNICEF, to discuss how business community and development partners can work for alternative financing for sustainable social impact. Also present Ishtiaq Baig Founder Make-A-Wish Children’s foundation Pakistan.

Karachi, September 2026: A meeting brought together alternative financing stakeholders to explore how Pakistan’s business community and development partners can collaborate on sustainable initiatives with long-term social impact.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member of Parliament and member of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, attended the meeting with Abdullah Dayo of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), who also serves as Lead Consultant for the FTF initiative at UNICEF.

Exploring New Financing Models

The participants discussed ways to mobilise alternative sources of financing for social development programmes. The discussion focused on creating stronger partnerships between businesses and development organisations.

They also explored how private-sector resources can complement traditional development funding. Such partnerships could support programmes designed to deliver measurable and sustainable benefits to communities.

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Role of the Business Community

The meeting highlighted the potential role of Pakistan’s business community in supporting social initiatives. Participants discussed ways to create practical financing mechanisms that can connect corporate resources with development priorities.

Ishtiaq Baig, Founder of Make-A-Wish Children’s Foundation Pakistan, also attended the meeting. His participation added a social-sector perspective to discussions on sustainable community support.

The participants emphasised the importance of collaboration between policymakers, businesses, development partners and nonprofit organisations. They discussed the need for innovative financing models that can support social programmes beyond short-term funding cycles.

The meeting concluded with a focus on developing partnerships that can strengthen sustainable financing and increase the long-term social impact of development initiatives in Pakistan.

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