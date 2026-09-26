Dalfian Farmers League Night Cricket Tournament opens at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana in Karachi.

The tournament opened at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana with fireworks, a trophy unveiling, a march-past and an exhibition match.

Karachi, September 26, 2026: The Dalfian Farmers League Night Cricket Tournament has kicked off at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana in Karachi.

The tournament is organized by the Dairy Agriculture Livestock Farmers Association (DALFA). The opening ceremony featured a fireworks display and the unveiling of the tournament trophy.

Ten participating teams joined the opening ceremony. Their officials also took part in a colourful march-past.

Najmi Alam Hails Farmers’ Cricket League

PPP leader and Sindh Chief Minister’s Advisor Najmi Alam attended the ceremony as chief guest.

Alam welcomed the decision to host the league at Naya Nazimabad. He also praised the efforts of DALFA Chairman Haris Mithiani.

He expressed hope that the tournament would help discover new cricketing talent.

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Alam also spoke about his interest in cricket. He said recent performances by the national team had disappointed fans.

According to Alam, poor results have affected public interest in the sport. He said some people had stopped watching cricket because of disappointing performances.

DALFA Brings Farmers Into Sports

DALFA Chairman Haris Mithiani said the public had strongly appreciated the association’s cattle show.

He said DALFA was now bringing farmers into the sports arena.

Mithiani expressed hope that the cricket league would also receive a positive response. He said the tournament would give farmers and their children an opportunity to display their sporting talent.

Ten Teams Join Opening Ceremony

All ten teams participated in the opening-day activities.

Team officials joined the march-past at the venue. The event also featured an exhibition match.

The match was played between the tournament administration and team owners.

A large number of citizens attended the opening ceremony.

Among the attendees were Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana President Syed Muhammad Talha, SMS Gymkhana Director Javed Ali, P-House Head Adeel Patel, PPP leader Faisal Shaikh, and tournament organizer Muhammad Hammad.

The Dalfian Farmers League will provide farmers and their families with another platform to participate in cricket and showcase emerging talent.

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