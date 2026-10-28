Security Forces Kill Nine Suspected Militants in Balochistan Operations: ISPR

Security forces killed nine suspected militants during two intelligence-based operations in Balochistan on October 26, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operations took place in Kachhi and Wadh districts. In a statement issued on Wednesday, ISPR said the forces targeted individuals allegedly linked to the group it described as “Fitna Al Hindustan” and claimed they were backed by India.

Seven Suspected Militants Killed in Kachhi

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kachhi district after receiving reports of militant presence.

According to ISPR, troops located and cleared a suspected militant hideout. An intense exchange of fire followed, resulting in the deaths of seven suspected militants.

The military’s media wing also reported recovering weapons and ammunition from the site.

Two More Killed in Wadh Operation

In a separate operation in Wadh district, security forces tracked and intercepted suspected militant movement.

ISPR said an exchange of fire followed the interception. Two suspected militants were killed, while security personnel recovered weapons and ammunition.

Sanitisation Operations Continue

Security forces are conducting sanitisation operations in both areas to locate any remaining suspected militants, the statement said.

ISPR added that counterterrorism efforts would continue under the Azm-e-Istehkam initiative. The statement linked the campaign to the vision approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

The military said security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue operations against what it described as foreign-sponsored terrorism.

The statement did not provide further details about the identities of those killed or report any casualties among security personnel.

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