KARACHI – Having won the Pepsi battle of the bands season 2 in 2017, KASHMIR the Band has emerged as one of the most promising alternative rock bands in the country. After two years of several singles releases and performances, the award-winning group is all set to release their debut album titled “Khwaab.”





The news has arrived alongside the announcement of another single ‘Dhoop,’ that would be accompanied by a music video directed by Umar Anwar shot in Thailand. The album consists of nine songs, plus two bonus songs which is a grand compilation of all the songs the band has released individually over the past two years. The album is a perfect mix of some brand new, and some old songs by the boys, along with the titular song “Khwaab” that was released in 2018 that marked the beginning of this first album.





Sharing the news of the album release, the band members were visibly excited, “If we could use one word, to sum up, this whole experience, we can easily say it has been surreal. To have been performing at all these venues, to have been able to put all this music out there has always been a dream, and getting to release this album is just the first step on this musical journey. We have put our heart and soul into making this music, and we hope people can feel some of what we have put out there through it,” said Kashmir The Band.

The album would be released on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, and would be available as collectible USBs and CDs.

