Trump arrives in India and makes a first stop at Sabarmati Ashram

AHMEDABAD, INDIA– President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a grand exit from the Airforce One at 11.55 am to be greeted in Gujrati traditional ensemble and red carpet. POTUS wore a yellow tie and FLOTUS was in a white flowy dress with a large green belt.

President Trump was greeted at the bottom of Air Force One stairs by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were already on the tarmac, waiting at the red carpet. The two leaders walked together on the red carpet towards a traditional group of musicians and dancers.

President Trump gave the White House press pool a thumbs up before boarding the Beast.

Thousands of people thronged the streets of Ahmedabad to welcome the President of the United States, they held phones to capture the President’s historic visit. Dozens of large billboards were present along the way with large pictures of President Trump and PM Modi. Captions of “stronger friendship for a brighter future,” “two dynamic personalities, one momentous occasion,” “welcome to the land of Mahatma Gandhi.”

Heavy contingent of police was present on both sides of the road and the security accorded to the President upon arrival at the airport was swift and prompt to escort President Trump and First Lady in his beast.

As the presidential motorcade rolled, the White House Digital Media Director, Dan Scavino tweeted from the presidential motorcade pictures with caption “Unbelievable!!! In motorcade en route to the stadium. I’ve never seen anything like this”. There were traditional dancers on both sides of the road, many were waving India and U.S. flags.

President Trump proceeded in his “Beast” from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and after 20-minute drive made a stop-over at Sabarmati Ashram, which was one of Mahatma Gandhi’s residence and now hosts a museum. At Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi took POTUS and FLOTUS on a tour of the small complex made of a series of small houses.

At one point, the Prime Minister Modi could be seen explaining them how to use a charkha, a traditional spinning wheel used by Gandhi. Before exiting Sabarmati Ashram, President Trump also signed the Ashram guest book.

Like this: Like Loading...