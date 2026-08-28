Models and celebrities showcase bridal looks during Kashee’s Bridal Festive 2026 in Karachi.

Kashee’s Bridal Festive brought bridal couture, beauty and Pakistani wedding traditions to the spotlight as the 2026 edition unveiled its grand theme, ‘Dastan-e-Ishq’, at the Karachi Expo Centre.

KARACHI, August 2026 — Kashee’s Bridal Festive 2026 staged a major bridal fashion showcase on August 27 at the Karachi Expo Centre. HUM Network collaborated on the event as its media partner and organiser.

The showcase presented the creative vision of Kashif Aslam through an immersive bridal fashion experience. Moreover, the event combined couture, jewellery, makeup and hairstyling to present Kashee’s complete bridal aesthetic.

The organisers presented the event under the theme Dastan-e-Ishq (The Story of Love) / Shadiana. The concept celebrated the richness, colour and traditions of Pakistani weddings.

Kashee’s also presented its signature approach to bridal transformation. Instead of focusing only on clothing, the showcase brought several elements together to create a complete bridal look.

The collection carried the line: Riwayat mein rachi, khwabon mein saji — har dulhan, apni Dastan-e-Ishq ki tasveer.

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Four collections celebrate wedding traditions

The ‘Dastan-e-Ishq’ concept drew inspiration from the grandeur and romance of the shahi era.

The runway featured intricate designs, statement silhouettes and dramatically flared lehengas. In addition, signature Kashee’s makeup, elaborate hairstyles and jewellery completed the bridal looks.

The showcase featured four collections representing different wedding celebrations:

Sunehri Rasm — Mayoun

— Mayoun Jashn-e-Bahar — Mehendi

— Mehendi Dastan-e-Uroos — Baraat

— Baraat Khwab-e-Maah — Valima

Each collection featured between 18 and 20 looks. As a result, the runway highlighted the different moods and traditions associated with each stage of a Pakistani wedding.

Celebrities and digital stars join the showcase

The event brought together fashion models, television personalities, digital creators and TikTok influencers.

A total of 36 female and 18 male personalities participated in the showcase.

The showstoppers included Rabecca Khan, Hussain Tareen, Wajahat Ali, Muqaddas, Madiha Khan, Ahsan Shafqat, Emaan, Mujtaba and Zarnab Laraib.

Other participants included Saba Faisal, Sadia Faisal, Jaweria Saud, Maya Khan, Hina Dilpazeer, Sunita Marshall, Faizan Hasan, Benita David, Shra Asghar, Nadia Hussain, Sadia Imam and Alizeh Shah.

Nimra Shahid, Sahiba Afzal, Laraib Khalid, Subhan Awan and Washma Fatima also appeared as part of the presentation.

Meanwhile, actor Noman Habib, singer Misha Aly, actress and singer Afshaan Khan, Asim Mahmood, Tahir Jatoe, Humayun Ashraf and cricketer Fawad Alam also joined the event.

The participation brought together personalities from Pakistan’s entertainment, music, digital and sporting communities.

A celebration of bridal creativity

Aiza hosted the main event, while Sunya Sundas hosted the red carpet.

Fashion industry veteran Vaneeza Ahmed choreographed the showcase. Her direction connected the collections, celebrity appearances and runway segments into one presentation.

Beyond the visual spectacle, Kashee’s Bridal Festive highlighted the idea of making bridal artistry more accessible.

The showcase demonstrated how craftsmanship, creative vision and detailed work can create a regal bridal look. At the same time, the concept challenged the idea that exceptional bridal fashion must remain exclusive to a small group.

Kashif Aslam said Dastan-e-Ishq celebrates brides who value tradition while also looking towards the future.

“Dastan-e-Ishq is dedicated to brides who remain deeply connected to tradition while dreaming of a new era,” he said.

He added that bridal fashion allows artists to bring a bride’s imagination to life through creativity, emotion and attention to detail.

According to Aslam, Kashee’s aims to transform creativity into confidence and dreams into memorable experiences.

Special sale follows the fashion showcase

Kashee’s Bridal Festive will continue on August 28 with a special sale for audiences in Karachi.

The sale will extend the experience beyond the runway and offer visitors another opportunity to engage with the Kashee’s bridal collection.

The 2026 showcase brought together fashion, beauty and entertainment under one theme. Ultimately, Dastan-e-Ishq celebrated the traditions, emotions and visual grandeur of the Pakistani wedding.

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