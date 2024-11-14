KARACHI: Police in the Karachi area have arrested a woman who stole 20 tolas of gold from a neighbour’s house before leaving for Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

As per the details, Baghdadi police station has registered a case against the women on a complaint of alleged robbery in the Liar area of ??the port city.

Police said that the woman’s husband was taken into custody on suspicion and during interrogation, he confessed that his wife had stolen the gold.

Police further said that 3 tolas of gold and Rs 1.5 million were recovered from the accused, while the woman had sold 17 tolas of gold before leaving for the Umrah trip.