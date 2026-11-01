Karachi Stray Dog Attacks CAP Chairman Urges Urgent Action

Stray Dogs CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal calls for urgent action against dog attacks in Karachi.

Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) Chairman Kaukab Iqbal has urged Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab to take immediate steps to address rising stray dog attacks across the city.

He warned that the incidents pose a serious threat to public safety and health. He expressed concern over reports of dog bites involving children, women, men and elderly residents.

Iqbal said municipal authorities and the Sindh government must coordinate their efforts. He stressed that sterilisation alone would not adequately address the problem. Instead, he called for a comprehensive strategy to control the stray dog population and prevent rabies.

Improve Rabies Prevention and Treatment

The CAP chairman urged the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Sindh health authorities to ensure adequate supplies of anti-rabies vaccines and rabies immunoglobulin at public hospitals and designated healthcare facilities.

He also called for prompt treatment of dog-bite victims, better incident reporting and public awareness campaigns. These campaigns, he said, should educate residents about rabies prevention and the importance of seeking immediate medical care.

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Iqbal proposed identifying neighbourhoods with frequent dog attacks. He urged authorities to establish an effective monitoring and emergency response system.

He emphasised that no victim should face delays because of vaccine shortages or inadequate healthcare arrangements.

CAP Chairman Suggests Exploring Dog Exports

Iqbal also proposed that federal and provincial authorities explore whether China or another interested country would import street dogs from Pakistan.

He referred to Pakistan’s donkey export arrangements as a possible model for examining the proposal. He said such an initiative could potentially generate foreign exchange while helping manage the stray dog population.

However, he stressed that any arrangement must comply with veterinary, quarantine, animal welfare and international trade regulations.

Calls for Coordinated Government Action

The CAP chairman called for an urgent meeting of the relevant departments. He said institutions must not shift responsibility for controlling stray dogs from one authority to another.

He urged the mayor and concerned officials to prepare a time-bound action plan to protect Karachi’s residents.

“Citizens have the right to move freely without fear of dog attacks. The protection of human lives, prevention of rabies and availability of immediate medical treatment must be the government’s priorities,” he said.

Iqbal added that authorities needed a coordinated, science-based and humane approach to address the issue sustainably.

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