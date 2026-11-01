PIA Dreamliner Arrives in Pakistan, Marking First for National Airline

PIA Dreamliner arrives at Islamabad International Airport from London, marking a first for Pakistan’s aviation industry.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has welcomed its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, marking a milestone for the national carrier and Pakistan’s aviation industry.

The aircraft arrived at Islamabad International Airport from London Heathrow on Sunday. It operated as flight PK786.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Vice Marshal Aamir Hayat welcomed the aircraft alongside members of the airline’s management team.

The arrival marks the first time a Boeing 787 Dreamliner has joined the fleet of any Pakistani airline.

PIA Acquires Dreamliner on Wet Lease

PIA has taken the aircraft on lease from Norway’s Norse Atlantic Airways. The agreement covers two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The arrangement follows an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) agreement, commonly known as a wet lease.

Under this arrangement, Norse Atlantic provides the aircraft and crew. It also remains responsible for maintenance and insurance.

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The first aircraft’s arrival follows the agreement announced in October. PIA plans to use the leased Dreamliners to strengthen its long-haul operations.

Modern Cabin and Passenger Facilities

The Boeing 787-9 features modern aviation technology and an in-flight entertainment system. PIA says the aircraft also offers a spacious and comfortable cabin.

The airline expects the addition to improve passenger facilities and support its international operations.

The Dreamliner’s arrival forms part of PIA’s strategy to modernise its fleet and strengthen its international network.

Focus on International Routes

PIA plans to deploy the aircraft on long-haul routes between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. The additional capacity is expected to support the airline’s UK operations.

The aircraft will also support PIA’s efforts to offer passengers greater connectivity and improved travel facilities.

The arrival marks a new step in the national carrier’s fleet expansion plans. The airline aims to strengthen its international presence through modern aircraft and expanded services.

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