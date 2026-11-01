Dr Javaid Laghari Highlights Pakistan’s Untapped Intellectual Wealth at ESUP Meeting

Javaid Laghari addresses ESUP members on Pakistan’s intellectual wealth, research, AI and startups.

Former Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Javaid Laghari has highlighted Pakistan’s untapped intellectual potential, stressing the need to strengthen research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He shared his views at a meeting of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP), held at a local hotel in Karachi.

Speaking on “Pakistan’s Untapped Intellectual Wealth: Research, Incubators and Startups”, Dr Laghari discussed artificial intelligence (AI) and the changing landscape of technology.

He emphasised the role of universities, academic institutions and the private sector in adopting AI. He also called for a stronger research culture and greater support for incubators and startups.

Dr Laghari said Pakistan could unlock its intellectual potential by encouraging innovation and connecting research with practical opportunities.

ESUP Leadership Welcomes Members and Guests

ESUP Secretary General Majyd Aziz opened the meeting.

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Addressing the gathering, ESUP Patron-in-Chief Aziz Memon briefed members about upcoming organisational activities. He shared the dates for the International Public Speaking Competition (IPSC).

He also informed members about the International Council Meeting scheduled to take place in New York next year.

ESUP President Irfan Qureshi welcomed the guests and members. He introduced Dr Laghari and highlighted his distinguished services to Pakistan’s higher education sector.

Pervez Madraswala Presents Vote of Thanks

ESUP Past President Pervez Madraswala delivered the vote of thanks.

He acknowledged Dr Laghari’s valuable contributions to education and appreciated his continued engagement with issues affecting Pakistan’s academic sector.

The meeting attracted a large gathering of ESUP members, educationists and prominent members of civil society.

The discussion highlighted the importance of research, technological advancement and entrepreneurship in developing Pakistan’s intellectual and economic potential.

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