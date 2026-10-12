Karachi Psychiatric Hospital Marks World Mental Health Day 2026 with Awareness Seminar

Karachi Psychiatric Hospital organised a special seminar to mark World Mental Health Day 2026, bringing together medical experts, psychologists, media representatives and other distinguished guests to discuss mental health awareness and access to treatment.

The seminar featured Dr Iqbal Afridi and Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui as chief guests. Dr Syed Abdul Rehman, psychologist and Managing Director of Karachi Psychiatric Hospital, also addressed the gathering.

Speakers highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and public awareness. They also called for an end to the stigma and misconceptions that often prevent people from seeking help for mental health conditions.

Experts Call for Greater Mental Health Awareness

Dr Syed Abdul Rehman said people should treat mental illnesses as medical conditions that can be managed with appropriate care, just like physical illnesses.

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He urged patients and their families to seek professional help rather than hide symptoms, ignore concerns or attribute psychological problems to superstition.

Dr Rehman added that effective mental healthcare requires more than treatment alone. Public awareness, timely diagnosis, family involvement and community support also play important roles. He stressed that healthcare providers must listen to patients and consider their lived experiences when planning care.

Dr Iqbal Afridi said society must give mental health the same importance as physical health. He called for greater empathy and proper medical care for people experiencing mental health difficulties.

He also emphasised the role of early diagnosis, effective treatment and family support in improving outcomes and addressing social misconceptions.

Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui said protecting mental health forms an essential part of building a healthy and balanced society. He urged stakeholders to raise awareness, improve access to treatment and provide people with appropriate medical and social support.

World Mental Health Day 2026 Theme Highlights Patients’ Experiences

The seminar also discussed the reported theme of World Mental Health Day 2026: “Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change.”

The theme highlights the importance of including people with lived experience of mental health conditions in decisions about policies, services and treatment. Their perspectives can help healthcare providers develop more responsive and compassionate services.

Speakers stressed that listening to patients and their families can improve understanding of mental health challenges and help reduce discrimination.

Karachi Psychiatric Hospital Outlines Its Services

Karachi Psychiatric Hospital provides psychiatric and psychological services to patients from different parts of Pakistan. According to information shared at the seminar, the hospital serves more than 130,000 patients annually and operates round-the-clock services with more than 250 beds.

The hospital also provides services through multiple branches in Karachi and offers online consultations and guidance for patients in other parts of the country.

Its services include psychiatric assessment and treatment, psychology and social work support, and care for conditions such as depression, anxiety, sleep difficulties and substance use disorders. The hospital also offers support for marital and family problems.

For children and young people, services include psychological assessments, IQ testing and guidance for educational and behavioural concerns. The hospital also provides pharmacy facilities and other diagnostic and supporting medical services.

Commitment to Better Mental Healthcare

The seminar concluded with thanks to the speakers, healthcare professionals and participants. Karachi Psychiatric Hospital reaffirmed its commitment to mental health awareness, treatment, rehabilitation and the provision of quality healthcare.

Participants stressed that reducing stigma and improving access to professional support require sustained cooperation among healthcare institutions, families, communities and the wider public.

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