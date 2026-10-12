Governor Sindh Meets Religious Affairs Minister, Plans Seerat-un-Nabi Library

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf at Governor House on Monday to discuss matters of mutual interest, religious education and interfaith harmony.

During the meeting, Governor Hashmi appreciated the arrangements made for Hajj pilgrims and the measures taken to facilitate their journey. He said providing pilgrims with the best possible services and facilities was commendable.

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The meeting also discussed a proposal to establish a Seerat-un-Nabi Library at Governor House. The proposed library aims to promote awareness of the life, character and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad .

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The participants highlighted the importance of making religious knowledge more accessible and encouraging a deeper understanding of Islamic teachings.

Focus on Religious Education and Interfaith Harmony

Governor Hashmi emphasised the need for joint efforts to promote religious education, share the message of Seerat-un-Nabi and strengthen interfaith harmony.

The meeting also covered matters related to religious affairs and ways to communicate the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad to a wider audience.

Both sides underscored the importance of promoting religious awareness and encouraging understanding and harmony among communities.

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