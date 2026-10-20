Karachi Mayor Launches Rs2 Billion Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project in Korangi Industrial Area

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has launched a Rs2 billion infrastructure rehabilitation project in the Korangi Industrial Area. The initiative aims to improve industrial facilities, support businesses and strengthen economic activity.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony organised by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Tuesday, Wahab described industrial zones as vital to Pakistan’s economy. He said the city had started rehabilitating its industrial areas and expected visible improvements in Korangi, one of Karachi’s major industrial hubs.

Better roads and essential facilities, he said, would help businesses expand and boost industrial activity. Wahab also reaffirmed that the Sindh government and city administration prioritised Karachi’s development.

Referring to local infrastructure projects, the mayor credited the Pakistan Peoples Party with delivering the Senator Taj Haider Bridge and Usman Ghani Bridge for Korangi residents. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted authorities to address public concerns across Malir, Korangi, Landhi and other parts of Karachi.

KATI President Muhammad Rehan, Zubair Chhaya, Zahid Saeed and other prominent industrialists attended the ceremony.

Rs68 Billion for Karachi Infrastructure

Wahab said the authorities were spending Rs68 billion on Karachi’s infrastructure. The city administration also plans to build 149 new roads across different areas.

To speed up development, the government is working with private-sector partners to improve transport facilities and address long-standing urban challenges. Wahab said these initiatives aim to provide practical relief to residents.

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He stressed the need for closer cooperation between the government and businesses. He also highlighted the importance of listening to public concerns, resolving complaints and building trust among different communities.

According to the mayor, strengthening relationships between people remains as important as constructing roads and bridges.

Road and Bridge Projects Progress

The mayor said authorities had completed the tendering process for several development schemes. They expected to finalise tenders for other projects within three to four days.

The administration aims to start work on these schemes in the first week of November. It also plans to complete some road projects within three to four months.

Wahab highlighted the expansion of Jam Sadiq Bridge to eight lanes and the construction of Korangi Causeway Bridge. He said these projects had made travel easier for industrialists, workers, students and other residents.

The city has also improved Baloch Colony Expressway and carried out repairs on several major roads.

Meanwhile, construction crews are progressing with a loop connecting Shahrah-e-Bhutto to Ayesha Mosque. The administration aims to complete the project within two and a half to three months, creating a signal-free route for motorists.

Work on the link road between the National Highway and Super Highway is also nearing completion. Wahab said the M-9 interchange would improve access to industrial zones and strengthen transport and logistics operations.

The mayor also announced an eight-lane expansion plan for the bridge near Quaidabad. Authorities have cleared encroachment-related obstacles and allocated funds to accelerate the work. The administration expects the expansion to take two to two and a half months and help ease traffic congestion.

Yellow and Red Line Projects

Wahab assured industrialists that he would raise their concerns about the Yellow Line and Red Line projects with the relevant ministers and departments.

He said authorities would adopt a phased approach to minimise disruption during construction. This strategy aims to reduce the impact of road excavation and maintain smoother traffic flow.

Addressing security concerns on Shahrah-e-Bhutto, the mayor said he would contact the Sindh Home Minister to review police patrols, surveillance and camera installations.

He also plans to consult traffic police on violations and dangerous overtaking along the route.

Land Use and Mehran Town Concerns

The city administration will consult relevant authorities, particularly the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), to address land-use concerns in the Korangi Industrial Area and resolve issues affecting Mehran Town.

Wahab said officials would assess changes in land use under applicable regulations, the master plan and prescribed charges. The administration would also seek to direct the resulting revenue towards infrastructure improvements in the area.

KMC Plans Modern Firefighting Services

Wahab said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had started the tendering process to modernise firefighting services. The plan includes purchasing modern fire engines, snorkels and drones.

To address water shortages during emergencies, the administration is also exploring the use of borewell water for firefighting. In addition, KMC plans to repair damaged fire engines and return non-operational vehicles to service.

The mayor said the corporation aims to deploy another 20 fire engines within the next three months.

He added that KMC’s improving financial position would create more opportunities to strengthen public facilities and emergency response services.

Wahab assured industrialists that the city administration would continue working with relevant institutions to advance development projects and address problems affecting Karachi’s industrial areas.

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