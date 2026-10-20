LEPAS Launches Inaugural Global Elegant Lifestyle Week in China

LEPAS, Chery Auto’s premium new energy vehicle (NEV) brand, has launched its inaugural Global Elegant Lifestyle Week in Wuhu, China, bringing together vehicle owners, partners, industry media and lifestyle representatives from different regions.

The event began on October 18 under the theme “TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE.” It forms part of the wider 2026 Chery International User Summit, running from October 19 to 23 under the theme “HIGH TECH FOR OUR FUTURE LIFE.” The summit brings together global users, media representatives and ecosystem partners to explore intelligent, low-carbon and sustainable mobility.

LEPAS Highlights Design, Technology and Lifestyle

LEPAS aims to create a premium mobility experience through three core pillars: Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology and Exquisite Space. The brand combines these elements to address customer expectations for distinctive design, intelligent convenience and comfort.

As LEPAS expands its new energy vehicle lineup into international markets, the brand is gathering feedback from owners and partners to understand how local cultures, road conditions and lifestyles shape perceptions of elegance.

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During Global Elegant Lifestyle Week, participants will explore four dimensions of elegant living: design, technology, driving and lifestyle. They will exchange driving experiences, discuss cultural perspectives on aesthetics and share ideas about everyday mobility.

LEPAS plans to use their feedback to inform future product development, customer services and brand initiatives.

Global Experiences Showcase Intelligent Mobility

Throughout the week, LEPAS will organise activities that connect its design philosophy with real-world driving experiences. The Global Journey of Elegant Driving and practical demonstrations will highlight driving comfort and the everyday benefits of intelligent technology.

The LEPAS All-New Concept Car will present the brand’s vision for future mobility design. Meanwhile, Global Elegance Night will bring participants together to celebrate different cultures, personal experiences and shared ideas.

Through these activities, LEPAS aims to build lasting relationships with users and partners beyond the event itself, connecting its vision of elegance with everyday life.

Chery Summit Showcases Future Mobility Technologies

The wider Chery International User Summit will feature developments in green energy manufacturing, intelligent charging and Robotaxi technology from Chery Auto. AiMOGA Robotics will also demonstrate intelligent services through live interactions.

The programme will explore how advances in charging infrastructure, autonomous driving and robotics can make everyday life more convenient. Interactive experiences and discussions with international users will also examine how technology can improve mobility and quality of life.

As user expectations move beyond simply reaching a destination, comfort, convenience and the overall travel experience are becoming increasingly important themes for automotive brands.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto’s premium new energy vehicle brand, focused on creating elegant mobility experiences for customers worldwide. The brand aims to become the preferred choice for elegant mobility through its three pillars: Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology and Exquisite Space.

According to the company, LEPAS has a global network of more than 500 sales and service outlets. It is expanding internationally through localised operations and aims to offer products and experiences tailored to customers in different markets.

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