October 8, 2026

S.M. Muneer Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in Karachi

Web Desk October 8, 2026
S.M. Tanveer receives Lifetime Achievement Award for late S.M. Muneer in Karachi

S.M. Tanveer receives the Lifetime Achievement Award honouring his late father, S.M. Muneer, in Karachi.

Business leaders in Karachi gathered to honour the legacy of late S.M. Muneer (Bhai Jan) at a special ceremony held in DHA Karachi.

Zahid Hameed, President of the Diplomatic Business Club, hosted the event alongside Dr. Danish Aman, Chief Coordinator of PLGMEA, Mohammad Zubair Chhaya, Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, and Amanullah Aftab, Director of Hafiz Tannery.

The ceremony recognised S.M. Muneer’s contributions to Pakistan’s business community. Organisers presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his professional and business services.

His son, S.M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of UBG and KATI, received the award on behalf of his late father.

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Prominent members of the business community and political circles attended the ceremony. The gathering also provided an opportunity for business leaders to remember S.M. Muneer and acknowledge his role in the business sector.

The organisers described the event as a tribute to his lasting legacy and contributions to the business community.

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