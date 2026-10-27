Karachi Frames 2026 Brings Pakistan’s Animation Industry Together to Explore Global Opportunities

Karachi Frames 2026 brings Pakistan’s animation studios, artists and creative professionals together in Karachi.

Karachi Frames 2026 brought together animation studios, industry experts and emerging artists. The event celebrated Pakistan’s growing digital creative sector. It also explored opportunities in international markets.

CEGA organised the event at the NED Auditorium and the Centre of Excellence in Gaming & Animation (CEGA), Karachi. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Ignite National Technology Fund supported the initiative. HUM Network Limited (HNL) served as the lead management and media partner.

The programme featured keynote speeches, industry discussions, studio showcases and portfolio reviews. Participants also attended animation screenings and creative competitions. Speakers stressed the need to develop local talent and strengthen production capabilities. They also encouraged original content for domestic and international audiences.

CEGA Envisions a National Animation Ecosystem

Syed Bilal Qasim, Project Director at CEGA, outlined the initiative’s long-term vision. He said CEGA aimed to build a comprehensive ecosystem for Pakistan’s animation industry. The goal extends beyond conventional classroom training.

The initiative seeks to empower creative professionals and encourage innovation. Its ambitions include training individuals and incubating 200 startups. Qasim said the broader vision involves creating a national animation ecosystem.

He invited artists, entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders to join the initiative. Their participation, he said, could help shape Pakistan’s creative economy.

HUM Network Plans Dedicated Animation Channel

Duraid Qureshi, CEO of HUM Network Limited, highlighted the global animation industry’s potential. He also discussed Pakistan’s limited contribution to this growing market.

Qureshi cited an estimated global industry value of approximately $350 billion. He said Pakistan’s contribution remained below $100 million. The country’s large population and young audience, however, offer significant opportunities.

He urged Pakistan to move beyond consuming digital content. Instead, he encouraged local creators to produce and export original work. Qureshi said the country had the talent and technology to compete globally.

He also announced plans for a dedicated animation channel under HUM Network. The proposed channel will feature original animated content. Its stories will draw inspiration from local characters, everyday life and Pakistan’s cultural heritage.

Sultana Siddiqui Encourages Young Creators

Sultana Siddiqui, Chairperson of HUM Network Limited, stressed the value of discipline and dedication. She also highlighted honesty, punctuality and hard work as essential qualities.

She encouraged young participants to make the most of their training. Developing practical skills, she said, would help them contribute to Pakistan’s creative sector.

Siddiqui also urged aspiring animators to explore Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage. She highlighted stories about scientists, mothers, national heroes and traditions. Creative storytelling, she said, could introduce Pakistan’s identity to international audiences.

NED Leadership Highlights Economic Potential

Tufail Jokhio, Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology and Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi, called for greater investment in export-oriented industries.

He identified gaming and animation as sectors with significant economic potential. These industries could generate foreign exchange and diversify Pakistan’s sources of revenue.

Jokhio also highlighted applications beyond entertainment. Gaming and animation technologies can support engineering and other technical fields. He encouraged stakeholders to explore these uses and build a stronger industry.

Frame Talks Examine Animation and Artificial Intelligence

The Frame Talks series brought together professionals to discuss industry challenges and future opportunities.

Kamran Khan, Head of Productions – Animation & AI at SOC Films, delivered a session titled “The State of Animation: Where Pakistan Stands.” He explored the industry’s current position and future prospects.

Another session, “Founders Unfiltered: Building Pakistan’s Animation Industry for the World,” featured three industry representatives. They were Anas Hussain of MIKU Animation, Mirsub Fazlani of Innovative Pixels and Amyn of Sharp Image. Shehzar Abro of Pirani Productions moderated the discussion.

The panel examined the challenges of establishing animation studios in Pakistan. Speakers also discussed securing international projects and meeting global production standards.

Artificial intelligence was another major topic. The session “AI vs. Non-AI: Tool, Threat, or the Future of Animation?” explored AI’s growing role in creative production. Participants considered its opportunities, limitations and ethical implications.

Pakistani Studios and Artists Showcase Their Work

The Studio Pulse segment highlighted the work of leading local animation studios. These included Sharp Image, Innovative Pixels, Pirani Productions and MIKU Animation.

Meanwhile, Framemakers: The Artists Behind the Frame celebrated individual artists. The segment recognised their creativity and contributions to Pakistan’s animation landscape.

Another session focused on preparing talent for international studios. Titled “Building Production-Ready Talent Pipelines for International Studios,” it explored professional skills and portfolio development. Representatives from Innovative Pixels, Pirani Productions and Beenco Labs shared their perspectives.

They discussed ways to prepare aspiring animators for global opportunities. The session also highlighted the importance of production expertise and industry-ready skills.

Creative Exhibitions and Animation Screenings

Karachi Frames 2026 offered interactive activities for emerging artists. These initiatives connected participants with experienced professionals and established studios.

The Gallery Unframed displayed character art, digital creations and collectibles. It also featured other creative exhibits. Meanwhile, Frame Check offered portfolio reviews and professional guidance for aspiring artists.

At the CEGA Centre, The Aniverse presented a selection of animated short films. The showcase included 2D and 3D animation, motion graphics and experimental storytelling.

A jury selected the top three entries from The Aniverse. HUM Network plans to provide exposure for their work. However, the event information did not identify the selected entries.

BrandCanvas Celebrates Creative Storytelling

CEGA also recognised winners of BrandCanvas, its creative competition. The initiative encouraged innovative storytelling and artistic expression.

The competition featured two categories: CEGA Ad Film and Desi Anime Memes. Organisers announced a combined prize pool of PKR 125,000.

Karachi Frames 2026 highlighted the potential of animation and digital content. The event promoted creative talent, professional development and export opportunities. It also reinforced the role of digital creativity in Pakistan’s economic future.

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