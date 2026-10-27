BankIslami Names Muay Thai World Champion Nisar Ahmed as Brand Ambassador

BankIslami has signed Nisar Ahmed, the World Muay Federation (WMF) Pro-Amateur Muay Thai World Champion, as its official brand ambassador. The signing ceremony took place at the bank’s headquarters in Karachi, attended by senior leadership.

Ahmed hails from Killa Abdullah, Balochistan. Years of training and competition helped him reach the international stage. In 2024, he became the first Pakistani to win the WMF Pro-Amateur World Muay Thai title in Bangkok.

He has also secured four gold medals at the National Kickboxing Championships. His achievements include several other national and international honours.

Supporting Pakistan’s Sporting Talent

The partnership reflects BankIslami’s commitment to supporting emerging athletes and promoting sports across Pakistan. As brand ambassador, Ahmed will represent the bank in marketing campaigns, community initiatives and youth engagement activities nationwide.

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“Pakistan has immense talent coming from every corner of the country, and Nisar’s rise from Killa Abdullah to world champion is a true reflection of it,” said Imran H. Shaikh, President and Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami.

“We are honoured to play a small part in his journey and look forward to supporting him as he continues to fly Pakistan’s flag around the world,” he added.

Champion Aims to Inspire Young Fighters

Ahmed said representing Pakistan internationally was an honour and a responsibility he carried into every fight.

“Pakistan has so much talent in combat sports waiting for the right opportunity, and BankIslami’s support means a great deal to me and to every young fighter working towards their goals,” he said.

He added that he looked forward to working with the bank to encourage more young people to take up the sport.

Promoting Youth and Community Development

The partnership expands BankIslami’s efforts to support youth, sports and community development across Pakistan. It also reflects the bank’s mission of Saving Humanity from Riba.

Through this collaboration, BankIslami aims to highlight Pakistani sporting talent and encourage young athletes to pursue opportunities at national and international levels.

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