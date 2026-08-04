The cybersecurity firm inaugurated its new office in Karachi, bringing together industry leaders to discuss digital security, emerging technologies and future collaboration.

AquaOrange Pakistan has inaugurated its new office in Karachi, marking another step in the company’s expansion as demand for cybersecurity services continues to grow across Pakistan’s digital economy.

BAJK Appoints Malik Muhammad Babar Ayyaz as President and CEO to Lead Next Growth Phase

The new office, located at Roshan Trade Centre on Main Shaheed-e-Millat Road, was formally inaugurated during a ceremony attended by business leaders, IT professionals and distinguished guests from various sectors. The gathering also provided a platform for networking and discussions on the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

More than 100 words into the article – AquaOrange Pakistan used the event to encourage dialogue on the growing importance of cybersecurity, digital transformation and emerging technologies. Participants exchanged views on the opportunities and challenges facing Pakistan’s technology sector and highlighted the need for stronger collaboration to improve digital resilience and cyber protection.

Industry Leaders Attend Ceremony

Speaking at the event, Awais Admani, Managing Partner of AquaOrange Pakistan, welcomed guests and thanked them for attending the inauguration ceremony.

Admani is a cybersecurity professional and serves as a member of the FPCCI Cyber Crime and Security Committee and the FPCCI Thailand Business Council.

Focus on Collaboration

The event brought together representatives from the business community and the technology sector to strengthen professional relationships and encourage knowledge sharing.

Participants discussed the importance of cybersecurity in supporting business growth, protecting digital infrastructure and enabling innovation across industries.

Commitment to Pakistan’s Digital Future

Following the ceremony, guests toured the newly inaugurated office and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening partnerships within Pakistan’s technology and cybersecurity ecosystem.

AquaOrange Pakistan said the new office reflects its continued focus on expanding cybersecurity services while supporting organisations in addressing evolving digital security challenges.

Follow THE AZB