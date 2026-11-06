Karachi Announces 12-Member Squad for National A-Grade Basketball Championship 2026

Karachi Basketball squad announced for the National A-Grade Basketball Championship 2026 in Islamabad.

Mohsin Riaz will captain the Karachi Division team at the national championship in Islamabad, scheduled for November 13–17.

The Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) has announced a 12-member Karachi Division squad for the National A-Grade Basketball Championship 2026, scheduled to take place in Islamabad from November 13 to 17.

Mohsin Riaz will lead the team as captain. The other selected players are Aaraiz Rizwan, Ans Azher, Taimoor Malik, Humam Raza, Saad Khan, Zain Ali, Hamza Khawaja, Taimoor Zaheer, Harris Khan, Yaseen Naeem and Shoaib Rafi.

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Amil Khan will serve as the team coach, while Mustafa Naeem will take responsibility as team manager.

According to Karachi Basketball Association Secretary Yaqoob Qadry, the team will leave for Islamabad on November 11 to participate in the national championship.

KBA Secretary Expresses Confidence

Qadry expressed confidence in the selected players and hoped they would deliver a strong performance during the competition.

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He also urged the squad to demonstrate sportsmanship and represent Karachi with pride at the national-level event.

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