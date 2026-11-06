November 7, 2026

Sudanese Interior Minister Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

Web Desk November 6, 2026

Pakistan and Sudan reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties, with a focus on security, counterterrorism and institutional cooperation.

- Asim Munir and Sudan’s interior minister discuss bilateral security cooperation at GHQ Rawalpindi.

Asim Munir meets Sudanese Interior Minister Lieutenant General Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali at GHQ.

Sudan’s Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.

Focus on Security and Counterterrorism

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations between Pakistan and Sudan.

They particularly highlighted cooperation in security, counterterrorism and institutional development.

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The visiting minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability. He also acknowledged the longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries.

Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Bilateral Relations

Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s desire to deepen engagement with Sudan.

He also stressed the importance of close cooperation between the two countries to address shared security challenges.

The meeting reflected both countries’ interest in expanding bilateral engagement and strengthening cooperation on regional and international security matters.

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