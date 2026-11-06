Sooper Creator Lounge Unveiled at Pakistan Influencer Awards 2026

Creator Lounge unveiled at the Pakistan Influencer Awards 2026 in Karachi.

The two-day initiative brings creators, brands and industry professionals together to promote learning, collaboration and sustainable business opportunities in Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

The Sooper Creator Lounge was unveiled at the Pakistan Influencer Awards 2026 at Karachi Expo Centre on Friday. The initiative brings content creators, brands and industry professionals together for two days of learning, collaboration and business opportunities.

English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) is the title partner of the Pakistan Influencer Awards 2026. Meanwhile, the Sooper Creator Lounge has support from several leading brands and organisations, including Pepsi, Tapal, L’Oréal Pakistan, TriFit, Inovi Telecom, Startup Pakistan and ARY Digital Network.

These partners will contribute through interactive experiences, industry engagement and activities designed specifically for creators.

Supporting Pakistan’s Growing Creator Economy

Pakistan’s digital content industry has expanded significantly in recent years. Content creators now build large audiences, influence consumer behaviour and explore new opportunities in entrepreneurship.

However, access to structured learning, professional networking, brand partnerships and sustainable monetisation remains fragmented.

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The Sooper Creator Lounge aims to address these challenges through four key pillars: Connect, Learn, Earn and Grow.

The initiative seeks to help creators move beyond content production and develop sustainable careers and businesses.

Two Days of Learning and Collaboration

The two-day programme will feature interactive brand zones, masterclasses, industry discussions and networking opportunities.

It will also provide engaging content experiences and bring creators, brands and industry leaders together under one roof.

Through these activities, the lounge aims to encourage knowledge-sharing, strengthen professional relationships and create opportunities for future collaborations.

Strengthening Pakistan’s Creative Economy

Beyond the two-day event, the Sooper Creator Lounge highlights the potential for stronger collaboration between brands, creators and industry stakeholders.

Such partnerships can help expand professional opportunities and support creators in building sustainable businesses. They can also contribute to the continued development of Pakistan’s creative economy.

For more information, visit Pakistan Influencer Awards.

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