Spotify Names Shareh as RADAR Pakistan Artist for Q4 2026

Shareh named Spotify RADAR Pakistan artist for Q4 2026, celebrating his growing influence in Urdu hip-hop.

The Karachi-based Urdu hip-hop artist earns the spotlight for his genre-blending sound, growing international audience and distinctive storytelling.

Spotify has named Karachi-based Urdu hip-hop artist Shareh as its RADAR Pakistan artist for the fourth quarter of 2026. The recognition highlights a rising musician whose genre-blending sound and introspective lyrics are contributing to Pakistan’s evolving hip-hop scene.

Shareh blends rap, R&B, trap and alternative influences. His music explores love, loss, ambition and self-discovery, helping him develop a distinctive artistic identity.

Shareh Builds an International Audience

Shareh’s music continues to attract listeners in Pakistan and international markets. His top streaming markets include the United States, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

Young listeners account for a significant share of his audience. According to Spotify, users aged 18 to 24 represent 55% of his listeners.

His growing popularity also appears in user-generated playlists. Fans added his music to more than 220,000 playlists over the past 12 months.

Collaborations Strengthen His Hip-Hop Journey

Collaborations have helped Shareh explore new sounds and establish his presence in Pakistan’s hip-hop community.

He has worked with prominent artists, including Talha Anjum, Talhah Yunus, Jokhay, Umair and Hasan Raheem. His collaborative projects include Khana Badosh and ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR.

Sparks Business Club Discusses Future Vision, Strategic Priorities and Growth

More recently, Shareh featured on “WAY 2 BLESSED” from DESIGNERR, the collaborative album by Jokhay and Umair. The track also features UK rapper Keeya Keys and Pakistani rapper JJ47.

The collaboration brings together Pakistani and UK rap influences. It also reflects Shareh’s growing engagement with artists across borders.

Gulshan Tapes Reflects His Karachi Roots

Despite his expanding collaborations, Shareh’s solo work remains closely connected to his hometown.

His project Gulshan Tapes presents songs released individually and written at different stages of his life. He created the collection in Gulshan, the Karachi neighbourhood where he grew up and continues to live.

The project moves across different sounds, moods and experiences. Together, its tracks capture his changing relationship with the neighbourhood he calls home.

Family Memory Inspired THE DREAM

Personal experiences have also shaped Shareh’s creative identity.

His album THE DREAM takes its name from a memorable family incident. His grandfather once misread the words “Share the Dream” on a billboard as “Shareh the Dream.”

What began as a lighthearted moment became a lasting symbol of Shareh’s ambitions and determination to pursue music.

WAKE UP CALL Marks a New Musical Chapter

Shareh’s new album WAKE UP CALL, scheduled for release on November 6, marks another stage in his artistic journey. It follows his earlier projects INSOMNIA and THE DREAM.

While those projects explored restlessness, ambition and the pursuit of dreams, WAKE UP CALL considers what happens when those dreams begin to become reality.

The album blends dark R&B, hip-hop, trap, dream pop and contemporary South Asian influences. It moves between confidence and vulnerability while exploring love, heartbreak, identity and personal growth.

Spotify RADAR Spotlight Shares His Story

As Spotify’s RADAR Pakistan artist for Q4 2026, Shareh also features in an exclusive mini-docuseries. The series takes audiences beyond his music and explores the experiences behind his creative journey.

Reflecting on the recognition, Shareh said:

“Being part of Spotify’s RADAR was something I always wanted to do. It has been great to share a side of myself beyond the music and give people a glimpse into my life and the moments behind the scenes. It is a different way for people to get to know me and I have really enjoyed the experience.”

Rutaba Yaqub, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for Pakistan and the UAE, also welcomed the selection.

“Shareh is part of an exciting generation of artists pushing the boundaries of Pakistan’s hip-hop scene. His ability to move across genres while staying true to his own artistic identity, combined with his growing international audience, makes him a great fit for RADAR Pakistan,” she said.

She added that Spotify looked forward to highlighting his story and supporting his creative development and connection with listeners worldwide.

Through RADAR, Spotify continues to spotlight emerging musicians and help them reach new audiences. Shareh joins the programme’s growing list of Pakistani alumni, including Murtaza Qizilbash and HAVI.

His selection highlights a new generation of artists bringing fresh sounds and perspectives to Pakistan’s music industry.

Follow THE AZB