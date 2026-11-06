Shan Masood Dropped as Pakistan Turn to Youth for Sri Lanka Test Series

Former Pakistan Test captain misses the upcoming two-match series despite scoring 95 against England, as selectors introduce three new batters.

Pakistan have dropped former Test captain Shan Masood from their squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, opting to give younger players an opportunity.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 14-member squad on October 24. Babar Azam will continue to lead the team in the ICC World Test Championship series, scheduled for November 9 to 21.

Shan’s omission has attracted attention following his recent performances. He scored 95 runs in his final Test innings against England at Edgbaston in September.

However, the selectors have opted for a reshaped batting line-up as Pakistan look to strengthen their Test performances.

Three New Batters Earn Test Call-Ups

The selectors have included Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Suleman and Sameer Minhas in the squad for the first time.

Taha has emerged as the leading run-scorer in the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade-I competition. He has accumulated 730 runs in seven matches, including three centuries.

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Suleman has scored 652 runs in the tournament, while Sameer has collected 405 runs in his first-class debut season.

The selections indicate a greater focus on domestic performances and emerging talent.

Shan Masood’s Recent Test Record

Shan scored 109 against the West Indies in the opening Test in Trinidad in July. However, a finger injury ruled him out of the second match.

He later scored 161 runs in six innings during Pakistan’s three-Test series against England. His scores included 29 and five at Leeds, 26 and one at Lord’s, and 95 and five at Edgbaston.

Across his Test career, Shan has scored 2,926 runs in 50 matches. His record includes seven centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Despite his experience and recent contributions, he has not retained his place in the squad.

Mohammad Abbas Included as Pakistan Reshape Squad

Experienced fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has retained his place in the team. The squad also includes several established players and emerging options.

The selection has prompted discussion about the balance between experience and youth. However, the PCB has not publicly explained its individual decisions regarding Shan’s omission or the selection of other players.

Reports have also circulated about possible tensions between Shan and PCB officials. However, no official statement has confirmed those claims.

Shan previously served as Pakistan’s Test captain before the PCB removed him from the role.

Pakistan Prepare for Sri Lanka Tests

Pakistan will host the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13. The second match will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from November 17 to 21.

The revised squad reflects the selectors’ decision to test younger players in the red-ball format.

For Shan, the omission marks a setback after several years in Pakistan’s Test set-up. His future return will depend on performances, fitness and the selectors’ plans for the team.

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