Sindh Government Prioritises Higher Education, Research and Modern Technology Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the provincial government considers higher education, research, innovation and modern technology essential for Sindh’s development and the future of its youth.

He said the government was taking steps to strengthen public universities through financial assistance, infrastructure development, research projects and digital skills programmes. These initiatives aim to prepare young people for the changing global economy and emerging technological demands.

He expressed these views while addressing the 16th International Civil Engineering Conference at NED University of Engineering and Technology.

Sindh Government Focuses on Modern Education

Shah said knowledge, research, innovation and technology now drive national development. A country’s progress depends largely on how effectively it equips young people with modern education and professional skills.

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He stressed that universities do more than award degrees. They also serve as important pillars of national development, economic stability and social transformation.

The minister said the Sindh government was supporting public universities through financial assistance and improved infrastructure. It was also promoting modern educational facilities, research activities and digital skills.

He added that programmes launched with Google and other international partners formed part of this broader strategy. These initiatives aim to prepare young people for the digital economy and help them access global employment and business opportunities.

Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence and Engineering

Shah said the provincial government wanted students, teachers and researchers to advance in artificial intelligence, modern engineering, digital technology and other emerging fields.

He emphasised the need to provide young people with education and training that meet international standards. This would enable them to compete globally rather than remain limited to local opportunities.

He also highlighted the importance of engineering in economic and infrastructure development. Civil engineers play a vital role in constructing roads, bridges, buildings, water facilities, drainage systems and modern urban infrastructure.

Moreover, climate change, rapid urbanisation, water scarcity and natural disasters require scientific research and sustainable engineering solutions.

Research Needed to Address Infrastructure Challenges

The minister said Pakistan must address its infrastructure challenges through modern research, scientific planning and effective use of technology rather than relying solely on traditional methods.

He urged universities and research institutions to connect academic research with practical needs. Research outcomes, he said, should directly improve citizens’ lives and contribute to national development.

He also highlighted the value of international conferences. Such events allow local and international experts to share experiences, exchange knowledge and explore joint research projects.

According to Shah, these conferences also help Pakistan’s engineering sector align with international standards and benefit from emerging scientific developments.

Benazir Bhutto’s Education Vision

Shah said the educational vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto continued to guide efforts to promote higher education, scientific development, women’s education and youth empowerment.

He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership continued to consider education, modern technology and youth development important national priorities.

He also highlighted the guidance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on education, technological advancement and opportunities for young people.

Shah said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted the younger generation to acquire modern knowledge and skills. This would help them contribute to Pakistan’s development and represent the country internationally.

Minister Praises NED University Conference

Shah expressed hope that the 16th International Civil Engineering Conference would generate meaningful academic discussions, present new research findings and produce practical recommendations.

He said regular international conferences could help develop modern, workable and sustainable solutions to Pakistan’s engineering and infrastructure challenges.

The minister appreciated the efforts of NED University’s administration, organisers, faculty members, researchers and participating national and international experts.

He stressed that stronger cooperation among educational institutions, government and the private sector could turn knowledge and research into practical development.