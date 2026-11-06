Cristiano Ronaldo’s Five Defining Moments in Portugal’s Colours

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during his record-breaking international career with Portugal.

From his unforgettable hat-trick against Sweden to Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph, Ronaldo leaves international football with a legacy of historic performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a remarkable career with Portugal that began in 2003. The 41-year-old will retire after the November international break.

Ronaldo leaves as the men’s international record-holder, with 146 goals in 234 appearances. He also captained Portugal to the European Championship in 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles, in 2019 and 2025.

Here are five memorable performances from his extraordinary international career.

2013: A hat-trick against Sweden

Portugal entered the World Cup qualifying play-off second leg against Sweden with a 1-0 advantage. Ronaldo had scored the only goal in the first meeting.

In Stockholm, Ronaldo opened the scoring. Zlatan Ibrahimovi? then struck twice to put Sweden ahead in the tie.

However, Ronaldo responded with two more goals in quick succession. His hat-trick secured Portugal’s place at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

2016: Tears before historic triumph

Portugal reached the Euro 2016 final despite failing to win any of their group-stage matches.

The team faced hosts France in Paris, hoping to secure its first major international trophy. Portugal had also carried the disappointment of losing the Euro 2004 final on home soil.

Ronaldo’s final appearance almost ended after just 25 minutes. An injury forced him off the pitch, leaving him in tears.

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However, he continued supporting his teammates from the touchline. Eder eventually scored the winning goal in extra time, giving Portugal its first European Championship title.

2018: A hat-trick against Spain

Ronaldo produced one of the tournament’s most memorable performances against Spain at the 2018 World Cup.

He opened the scoring with a penalty in Sochi. Spain fought back, but Ronaldo kept Portugal in the contest.

He completed his hat-trick with a superb late free-kick. His third goal secured a dramatic 3-3 draw and underlined his ability to deliver on football’s biggest stage.

2025: Leading Portugal to Nations League glory

Ronaldo played a decisive role in Portugal’s run to the 2025 UEFA Nations League title.

He scored the winning goal against Germany in the semi-final. Portugal then faced Spain in the final in Munich.

After Spain took the lead, Ronaldo equalised to make it 2-2. The match went to extra time and eventually a penalty shootout.

Portugal won the shootout to lift the trophy, securing its second Nations League title.

2026: A memorable comeback against Croatia

Portugal faced Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 in Toronto.

Croatia took the lead through Ivan Periši?. Ronaldo then equalised from the penalty spot, keeping Portugal’s hopes alive.

Gonçalo Ramos scored a late winner to give Portugal a 2-1 victory and send the team into the Round of 16.

Portugal’s campaign ended in the next round with a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Spain. The tournament also marked Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearance.

A record-breaking international legacy

Ronaldo’s international career spanned more than 23 years. He represented Portugal across six World Cups and six European Championships.

His achievements include a European Championship title, two Nations League trophies and records for men’s international goals and appearances.

Although he is stepping away from international football, Ronaldo will continue his club career with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

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