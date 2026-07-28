CAP and the Sindh Food Authority reaffirm their commitment to strengthening food safety, consumer rights, and regulatory cooperation ahead of the national conference in Karachi.

Karachi: Preparations for the Food Safety Conference 2026 gathered momentum as the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) invited senior officials of the Sindh Food Authority to participate in the country’s premier food safety event scheduled to take place next month.

CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal met Shahzad Fazal, Director General of the Sindh Food Authority, at his office to congratulate him on his safe return from Umrah and discuss collaboration on the 17th Consumers Food Safety and Quality Conference & Awards 2026, which will be held on August 5, 2026, at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Karachi.

ICMA Backs SBP’s Rate Decision as Pakistan Navigates Global Economic Uncertainty

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Danish, Director Central District, Waseem Shah, Director, Syed Umeed Ali Shah, Director Administration, and Muhammad Asad Abro, Deputy Director of the Sindh Food Authority.

Food Safety Conference to Promote Consumer Protection

More than 100 words into the discussion, the Food Safety Conference was highlighted as a national platform dedicated to promoting safe and quality food standards across Pakistan. Kaukab Iqbal formally invited the Director General, senior officials, and staff of the Sindh Food Authority to participate in the conference.

He said the event aims to strengthen food safety systems, protect consumer rights, encourage the adoption of modern food safety technologies, and enhance cooperation among government institutions, regulators, and industry stakeholders.

Sindh Food Authority Assures Full Participation

Director General Shahzad Fazal appreciated the Consumers Association of Pakistan for its continued efforts to promote food safety awareness and safeguard consumer rights.

He assured CAP of the Sindh Food Authority’s full participation in the conference and reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to supporting initiatives that improve food quality standards and public health.

Commitment to Safer Food Standards

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reiterated their commitment to expanding cooperation in promoting safe, hygienic, and high-quality food across Pakistan.

They also pledged to strengthen regulatory coordination, raise public awareness, and work collectively to protect consumer rights while supporting a healthier and safer food environment nationwide.

Follow THE AZB