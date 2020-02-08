ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly yesterday passed with a majority vote a resolution calling for the ‘Public hanging of Child Rapists’ of offenders convicted for sexually abusing and murdering children.

The hand-written resolution, presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, strongly condemned the brutal killing of 8-year-old Iwaz Noor in Nowshera.

“It demands that to stop these shameful and brutal killings of children and give a strong deterrent effect, the killers of children should be given death penalty by hanging them publicly,” says the resolution moved during the ‘Question-Hour’.

PPP-P’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf rushed to take the floor after the resolution passed from the house. “Rape and killing is no doubt a criminal offense…Increasing severity of punishments has not decreased crimes,” he said, mentioning that the word ‘public hanging’ in the resolution was not discussed with his party.

“We cannot put public hanging into practice as it violates the laws of the United Nations,” said Pervaiz, reminding members of the parliament that Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Whereas, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that they would make an effort to run the house on the principles of Quran and Sunnah.

“Allah wants to pass this resolution,“ he commented.

He said this government has taken a number of steps for the protection of children and Public hanging of Child Rapists. He said a child protection center has also been established in the Federal Capital, besides the enactment of laws such as ‘Zainab Alert’ and ‘Response and Recovery Act’.

He said other parties should also support the exemplary punishment of culprits involved in these heinous crimes.

