Public hanging of Child Rapists
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Public hanging of Child Rapists: National Assembly recommends

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly yesterday passed with a majority vote a resolution calling for the ‘Public hanging of Child Rapists’ of offenders convicted for sexually abusing and murdering children.

The hand-written resolution, presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, strongly condemned the brutal killing of 8-year-old Iwaz Noor in Nowshera.

“It demands that to stop these shameful and brutal killings of children and give a strong deterrent effect, the killers of children should be given death penalty by hanging them publicly,” says the resolution moved during the ‘Question-Hour’.

PPP-P’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf rushed to take the floor after the resolution passed from the house. “Rape and killing is no doubt a criminal offense…Increasing severity of punishments has not decreased crimes,” he said, mentioning that the word ‘public hanging’ in the resolution was not discussed with his party.  

“We cannot put public hanging into practice as it violates the laws of the United Nations,” said Pervaiz, reminding members of the parliament that Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Whereas, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that they would make an effort to run the house on the principles of Quran and Sunnah.

“Allah wants to pass this resolution,“ he commented.

He said this government has taken a number of steps for the protection of children and Public hanging of Child Rapists. He said a child protection center has also been established in the Federal Capital, besides the enactment of laws such as ‘Zainab Alert’ and ‘Response and Recovery Act’.

He said other parties should also support the exemplary punishment of culprits involved in these heinous crimes.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
HEADLINE SCI-TECH

Technology Based Deaf Education Initiative by FESF Pakistan Wins Prestigious WISE Awards

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), announced today the Pakistani project “Technology-Based Deaf Education” as a winner of the 2018 WISE Awards. Each year, the WISE Awards recognize and promote six innovative projects from across the world that are addressing global educational challenges. The project, developed under Family […]

UAE Ambassador
HEADLINE ISLAMABAD

Islamabad’s female fruit seller gifted furnished house by UAE Ambassador

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD- United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E Hamd Ubaid Ibrahim in a kind gesture towards a female fruit seller gifted her a furnished house on Saturday to ease her struggles. The fruit seller named Yasmeen in the federal capital’s Golrah area had racked up eyeballs on social media last year for her struggle […]
HEADLINE LIFESTYLE PAKISTAN

WWF-Pakistan and partners initiate campaign to beat plastic pollution

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi: Around 300 million tons of plastic waste is produced every year, which is nearly equivalent to the weight of the human population. The world today faces worrying trends of an increase in the rate of plastic production and its disposal. To put an end to this growing problem, WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with Hoga Saaf […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.