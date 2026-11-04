Bank of Punjab Launches Pakistan’s First Mastercard World Elite Credit and Debit Cards

The Bank of Punjab (BOP), in partnership with Mastercard, has launched Pakistan’s first Mastercard World Elite Credit and Debit Cards. The new products expand the bank’s premium banking portfolio and offer customers access to international payment services and lifestyle benefits.

The launch marks another step in BOP’s efforts to strengthen its payments business and serve the needs of premium customers. The bank says it has become Pakistan’s largest credit card issuer despite entering the market later than established competitors.

The World Elite cards combine global payment acceptance with premium travel, dining, lifestyle and entertainment benefits. Customers can use the offering for everyday purchases and international travel.

By introducing both credit and debit cards, BOP aims to serve customers with different payment preferences. The products also connect cardholders with experiences in Pakistan and overseas.

The partnership combines BOP’s banking capabilities and customer relationships with Mastercard’s international payments network and World Elite services. It also supports the bank’s broader transformation agenda, which places digital innovation and customer experience at the centre of product development.

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Zafar Masud, President and CEO of The Bank of Punjab, said the launch reflects the bank’s commitment to innovation and customer experience.

“BOP’s growth to become Pakistan’s largest credit card issuer, despite entering the market later than established players, reflects our commitment to innovation and customer experience. The launch of Pakistan’s first Mastercard World Elite Credit and Debit Cards is another milestone in our transformation and our ambition to set new benchmarks in premium banking. We are focused on delivering world-class payment solutions and experiences that meet our customers’ aspirations,” he said.

Mark Elliott, Division President, East Arabia, Mastercard, said the launch strengthens the company’s partnership with BOP.

He said World Elite combines innovative payment technology, global connectivity and distinctive lifestyle experiences. He added that the initiative reflects both organisations’ commitment to improving customer experiences and supporting Pakistan’s evolving payments ecosystem.

About The Bank of Punjab

The Bank of Punjab is one of Pakistan’s leading financial institutions. It offers conventional and Islamic banking products and services to individuals, businesses and institutional customers.

Its transformation agenda focuses on digital innovation, financial inclusion, customer experience and sustainable growth.

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