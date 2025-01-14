From the adventurous Himalayas and Karakoram mountain ranges to the history-rich ancient ruins, Pakistan is home to some of the world’s most stunning destinations.

Although security issues have long hampered South Asian country’s tourism industry, recent improvement in law and order situation and ease of visa regime, tourists once again are coming back to Pakistan’s captivating landscapes. Recognizing this fact, both the UK’s Financial Times and the US’s CNN included Pakistan in their 2025 must-visit list.

As for Visas, in August 2024, Pakistan began offering free online visas for citizens of over 120 countries, so travel to Pakistan is now easier than ever.

If you’re planning to take the advice of FT and CNN and explore Pakistan’s diverse landscapes and rich history, here’s our list of must-see places:

Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan, a remote autonomous northern region, is home to some of the world’s highest peaks and a favorite destination for adventure seekers. Tourists throng here every year for expeditions, mountaineering, and paragliding. The famous Karakoram Highway, 1300 km (808 miles) long, provides breathtaking views of peaks such as Nanga Parbat (8126m) and Rakaposhi (7788m). The Shandur Pass, famous for its polo grounds and annual tournament, is another attraction.

Hunza Valley

Hunza Valley is one of the most beautiful and easily accessible tourist destinations in Pakistan. Known for the welcoming culture, spectacular scenery, and organic produce, Hunza offers an immersion experience whether one is a young family, retiree, or adventurer. The language and traditions of this valley are uniquely isolated, setting it apart from any other cultural gem in Pakistan.

Kalash Valley

Chitral District home to the people of Kalash Valleys – a friendly group who follow ancient animism as well as some Vedic Hinduism. Beautiful green landscapes along with towering mountain ranges create enchanting surroundings as the Kalash culture is richly intertwined with nature.

Swat Valley

Often referred to as the “Mini Switzerland of Pakistan,” Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a peaceful retreat of green fields, picturesque villages, and crystal-clear rivers. It is also known for its famous Mahodand Valley, Malam Jabba’s ski resort, and alpine lakes of Kandol and Spindhor. The place has rich traditions and warm hospitality that attract people to visit it.

Mohenjo Daro

One of the world’s oldest cities, Mohenjo Daro dates back to around 2500 BCE. Once a thriving metropolis and a key center of the Indus Valley Civilization, it has survived the test of time as a UNESCO World Heritage site that reflects advanced urban planning, such as an organized street layout and sophisticated drainage systems, offering a glimpse into ancient urban life.

Lahore

Lahore, a UNESCO City of Literature, is a vivacious mix of history and modernity. Home to remarkable Mughal architecture, such as the Shalimar Gardens and Badshahi Mosque, Lahore is also renowned for its cultural scene. And if you happen to be in Lahore, you have got to see the daily flag-lowering ceremony at the Wagah Border, where the Pakistan Rangers and Indian Border Security Force perform a dramatic display of rivalry.

Neelum Valley

Situated deep into the core of northern Kashmir, Neelum Valley is truly a precious gem whose impeccable purity, comprising immaculate pristine lakes and clear springs will mesmerize you. Scenic Ratti Galli Lake, with adjacent historic Sharda Fort, marks some of Kashmir’s most wonderful locales.

Kaghan Valley

Located in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kaghan Valley is a must visit place for any tourist. Known for its natural beauty, the Valley stretches 160 kilometers, offering a summer paradise filled with pine forests, alpine meadows, and crystal-clear lakes like Saiful Mulook. This serene region, with its tranquil rivers and charming villages, is a perfect escape into nature.

Multan

They call it the “City of Saints,” for Multan, an ancient city which dates back to 3300 BCE, has been the center of Sufi culture due to the ancient shrines, mosques, and tombs in the city. The places that one cannot afford to miss are the Tomb of Shah Rukne Alam, a work of art from the Tughlaq dynasty, and the historical Fort Kohna.

Hingol National Park

Hingol National Park of Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest park spread over more than 600,000 hectares, which is diversified with wildlife habitats and home for migratory waterfowl and endangered species. It comprises a fascinating confluence of arid desert surroundings and coastal allure, making the park a very suitable destination to be visited.