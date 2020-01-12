Jeff Bezos
SCI-TECH

Jeff Bezos to face protests from Amazon traders during India trip

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

Thousands of small traders in India planning to protests against Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, who will visit next week for an event and potential meetings with government officials.

Bezos will participate in an Amazon event in capital New Delhi aimed at connecting with small and medium-sized enterprises.

He has also sought meetings with the prime minister and other government officials, with conversations expected to center around e-commerce, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

Details of Bezos’ visit, including his arrival date and the duration of his stay are not known.

Amazon did not respond to a request to confirm the visit. The prime minister’s office also did not respond to requests for comment.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a group representing roughly 70 million brick-and-mortar retailers, said it will protest across 300 cities during Bezos’ stay in the country.

CAIT has since 2015 waged a battle against online retailers Amazon and Walmart (WMT.N)-controlled Flipkart, accusing them of deep discounts and flouting India’s foreign investment rules.

Both e-tailers have denied the allegations.

Amazon has previously said its platform provides business opportunities to thousands of small sellers, artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs. But CAIT is not convinced.

“We plan to organize peaceful rallies against Jeff Bezos in all major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata as well as smaller towns and cities,” Praveen Khandelwal, the group’s secretary-general told Media.

“We expect to mobilize at least 100,000 traders in the protests.”

With its 1.3 billion population and the world’s second-biggest smartphone user base that relies on cheap data for social media and online shopping, India is a key market for U.S. retailers Amazon and Walmart to grow their business.

Discounts on their platforms have helped lure Indians to shop online for everything from groceries to large electronic devices, a phenomenon which traders say has unfairly hurt their business.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
SCI-TECH

Pakistan Wins Big at 18th International APICTA Awards 2018

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Pakistan bagged 6 Silvers and 1 Gold Award at the 18th International Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards, held in Guangzhou, China, from 9th to 13th October 2018. Out of 23 Top Awards (Categories), Pakistan was able to bring home 7 Awards (6 Silver and 1 Gold), declaring the delegation 3rd in terms of yield. […]
SCI-TECH

Malaysian diplomat emphasizes on students’ extra-curriculum activities

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI  :  Malaysian Consul General in Karachi,Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman emphasized on promoting culture of extra-curricular activities among students as there is no substitute fro remaining healthy and for career building.        He was speaking , as the chief guest, to the participating students at the successful conclusion of Beach Luxury Summer Camp here […]

Intel Start working with Facebook on AI chip
SCI-TECH

Intel Start working with Facebook on AI chip

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Intel Corp said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it is working with Facebook Inc to finish a new artificial intelligence chip in the second half of this year. The chips are Intel’s gambit to retain hold of a fast-growing segment of the artificial intelligence computing market but will face competition from […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.