SMQ met Iranian President: calls for diplomatic means to reduce tension

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Iranian President Dr. Hassan Rouhani here wherein he called for using the diplomatic means to reduce the tension in the region and resolve the issues amicably.

The foreign minister is on a two-nation visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan following the recent developments which seriously endangered peace and security in an already volatile region and underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution.

During the meeting which encompassed the US-Iran tension, regional peace, and the multifaceted Pak-Iran ties, the foreign minister said both the countries enjoyed deep historic, religious, cultural brotherhood.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Rouhani on behalf of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for raising their voice against the Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir and supporting Pakistan’s stand.

While presenting Pakistan’s perspective on the regional situation, the foreign minister emphasized the resolution of the issues amicably by utilizing the diplomatic channels.

He also apprised the Iranian president about his recent conversation with the foreign ministers of different countries.

He said the recent statements from the Iranian side were encouraging as Pakistan believed that the region could not afford any more tension or confrontation.

The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan would not join any war in the region; however, it would continue playing its vibrant and positive role for the establishment of peace in the region.

Iranian President Dr. Hassan Rouhani lauded the peacebuilding efforts by Pakistan and clarified that Iran did not want to increase the tension/.

