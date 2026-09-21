JBS and Mercantile Expand Access to Apple Enterprise Products in Pakistan

JBS and Mercantile announce a partnership to expand Apple enterprise technology and support in Pakistan.

Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) and Mercantile have announced a strategic partnership to expand access to official Apple products for businesses across Pakistan.

Under the partnership, JBS will become Mercantile’s Preferred Partner for Enterprise in Pakistan. The agreement will allow organizations to adopt Apple technology with local deployment, management and after-sales support.

The companies said the partnership will also support Pakistan’s growing digital economy. They added that businesses adopting AI technologies need secure infrastructure, managed devices and reliable access to technology.

JBS Expands Enterprise Technology Portfolio

JBS will add Apple products to its existing compute portfolio under the agreement. The move expands its offering from data centers and infrastructure to workplace and handheld devices.

The partnership goes beyond product distribution. JBS will support customers through deployment, device management, ongoing services and the wider device lifecycle.

Businesses will also gain access to Apple solutions within their existing workplace and IT environments. The expanded portfolio will connect everyday devices with the wider technology infrastructure used by organizations.

Apple Business and Device Management Support

The new offering will include support for Apple Business and Automated Device Enrolment.

It will also cover Managed Apple Accounts and device management guidance. Customers will have access to warranty and after-sales services through Mercantile and Mercantile Care.

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The companies said an authorized ecosystem can give enterprises greater confidence when they invest in technology at scale. This includes product authenticity, warranty coverage, deployment and after-sales support.

JBS Links Apple and Windows Platforms

JBS CEO Veqar ul Islam said the company is expanding its technology portfolio as AI moves closer to everyday devices.

He said AI-focused organizations need secure infrastructure, managed endpoints, trained employees and controlled access to technology.

Ul Islam added that JBS already has a strong presence across Windows platforms. The Apple partnership with Mercantile will now expand its support across both Windows and Apple environments.

He said the broader ecosystem will help JBS serve customers across infrastructure, enterprise applications and AI-driven solutions.

Mercantile Strengthens Authorized Apple Access

Nauman Durrani, CEO Pakistan and SVP SAGE at Mercantile, said the company aims to strengthen authorized access and enterprise adoption of Apple products in Pakistan.

He said the partnership combines Mercantile’s authorized Apple ecosystem with JBS’s experience in complex enterprise technology environments.

Durrani added that both companies aim to help organizations adopt Apple products with greater confidence.

Partnership Targets Pakistan’s Digital Economy

The companies said the partnership will provide businesses with a structured path to adopt Apple technology at scale.

It will also help organizations manage, support and maintain devices over time.

Pakistan’s IT exports now stand at around US$4.6 billion, according to the companies. They said continued growth requires local businesses to access modern enterprise technology.

The partnership aims to give businesses access to workplace and handheld devices alongside their existing infrastructure.

The companies expect the initiative to support productivity and digital adoption. They also said it could contribute to the wider growth of Pakistan’s digital economy.

About Jaffer Business Systems

Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) is a business technology company with more than four decades of experience. It works with enterprises in Pakistan and international markets.

The company provides technology solutions for complex business challenges. Its portfolio combines enterprise expertise with global technology partnerships.

About Mercantile

Mercantile operates as an Apple authorized distributor and service provider in Pakistan.

The company provides authorized access to Apple products, along with warranty and after-sales services through its established ecosystem, including Mercantile Care.

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