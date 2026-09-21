Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton Launches Activity Book to Support Early Learning

Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton President Sadaf Kamran Ali with the activity book developed to support children’s early learning.

The Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton has introduced an educational activity book for children.

The initiative aims to make early learning more enjoyable. It also encourages children to learn through simple and interactive activities.

The activity book includes numbers, alphabets, English tracing and colouring exercises. Children can use these activities to practise basic skills while having fun.

Supporting Children’s Education

The book focuses on basic learning skills. It also encourages creativity through colouring and tracing activities.

The Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton has included its branding throughout the book. This reflects the club’s commitment to education and community service.

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Moreover, the initiative aims to support children during their early learning years. Interactive activities can help make basic lessons easier and more enjoyable.

Promoting Creativity and Learning

The activity book brings several learning activities together in one resource. Children can practise numbers and alphabets. They can also improve their English tracing skills.

In addition, colouring activities give children an opportunity to express their creativity. The combination creates a simple and engaging learning experience.

Rotary’s Community Commitment

Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton President Sadaf Kamran Ali is supporting the initiative as part of the club’s community service activities.

The project reflects Rotary’s principle of “Service Above Self.” It also highlights the importance of supporting education at an early age.

The club believes that small efforts can create meaningful opportunities for children. Through initiatives like this, it continues to promote education, creativity and community development.

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