CM Sindh Visits Rotary Artificial Limb Centre Ahead of SNIDs

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visits the Rotary Artificial Limb Centre ahead of the September SNIDs campaign.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by senior government officials and health authorities, visited the Rotary Artificial Limb Centre ahead of the Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs), scheduled from September 21 to 27, 2026.

The delegation included the Commissioner Karachi, Karachi Police Chief, representatives of the Sindh Health Department and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), World Health Organization (WHO) partners and other officials.

The delegation was received by Rotary International Trustee and National PolioPlus Committee Chair Aziz Memon, District Governor Shahzad Sabir, Rotary Club of Karachi President Humayun Qureshi, and other Rotary leaders and members.

Rotary Centre’s Humanitarian Services

During the visit, the delegation received a briefing on the centre’s humanitarian services for people with disabilities. The facility provides artificial limbs and calipers completely free of cost.

According to Rotary officials, the Rotary Club of Karachi has provided more than 36,000 calipers to date. The initiative has helped restore mobility and improve independence and dignity for thousands of beneficiaries.

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Focus on Polio Prevention

The visit came as Sindh prepares for the upcoming SNIDs campaign, which will run from September 21 to 27.

The engagement highlighted cooperation between the Sindh government, Rotary, WHO and other partners involved in polio eradication and immunisation efforts.

Shared Goal of a Polio-Free Pakistan

The visit reaffirmed the commitment of the participating organisations to protecting children from polio and strengthening immunisation efforts.

Government and partner organisations continue to work together to support the broader goal of achieving a polio-free Pakistan.

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