Karachi Reviews Measures to Prevent Bird Strikes Around Airport

Karachi officials review measures to prevent bird strikes around the airport.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting on Monday to review measures to prevent bird strikes around Karachi Airport.

The meeting focused on the airport and its four-kilometre funnel zone. Officials also reviewed bird activity in nearby areas.

The Commissioner directed all relevant departments to work together. He stressed the need to ensure the safety of flights arriving at and departing from Karachi Airport.

Waste Management Near Airport

The meeting reviewed bird activity around Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Officials also discussed the route from Habib University to Pehlwan Goth.

Several locations were identified as bird-attracting points. Therefore, officials decided to improve cleanliness at these sites.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board was directed to ensure door-to-door waste collection. It was also asked to remove waste on time.

The move aims to prevent garbage from accumulating. Such waste can attract birds and increase the risk of bird strikes.

Action Against Bird Feed Vendors

Officials said vendors selling bird feed often return to the area. Their presence attracts large numbers of birds.

The problem was reported near the triangles on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Nathia Khan Road.

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The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner concerned to remove these vendors permanently. Police and traffic police will also assist with monitoring.

Awareness signboards will be installed at relevant locations. These signs will discourage people from feeding birds in sensitive areas.

Hotels and Restaurants Asked to Improve Waste Disposal

The meeting also reviewed waste management at hotels and restaurants. Marriage halls were included in the review.

Around 25 to 30 hotels, restaurants and marriage halls operate within the funnel zone.

Officials decided that these businesses must maintain proper sanitation systems. They will also have to ensure the safe disposal of food waste.

Hotels and restaurants will not be allowed to dump leftover food or garbage in open areas at night.

Similarly, marriage halls must dispose of waste properly after events. Owners will be directed to appoint sanitation staff.

Waste must be packed properly in polythene bags. It must then be transferred to designated collection points.

These measures aim to reduce bird activity during the night and early morning.

Scavenger Birds Pose Major Risk

Wildlife Department representative Javed Ahmed briefed the meeting on bird activity around the airport.

He said most birds posing a risk to aircraft are scavengers. Bird feed and ordinary garbage are also food sources.

However, discarded meat attracts such birds quickly. Meat markets and marriage halls were identified as key sources of this waste.

Therefore, officials decided to strengthen patrolling. They will also ensure the timely removal of waste from these locations.

Four-Kilometre Funnel Zone Reviewed

Officials also reviewed bird activity within the airport’s four-kilometre funnel zone.

Shahrah-e-Faisal was also discussed during the meeting. The Deputy Commissioners of Malir and Korangi were directed to take effective measures.

They will work to eliminate bird-feeding points at several locations. These include Shahrah-e-Faisal, Metro Star Gate, Airport Signal and Malir Halt.

Officials will also monitor these sites. The aim is to prevent them from becoming bird-gathering points again.

Drain Cleanliness and Waste Removal

The meeting also reviewed cleanliness around several drains near the airport.

These included Chakora Nullah, Thaddo Nullah and Railway Nullah.

Commissioner Hassan Naqvi took notice of complaints about garbage dumping near Chakora Nullah.

Residents of apartment buildings near the Habib University point were reportedly disposing of waste into the drain.

The Commissioner directed officials to issue notices to residents initially. They were asked to stop dumping garbage into the drain.

Officials decided that fines would be imposed if violations continued.

Waste Bins Installed Near Chakora Nullah

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Fauad Ghaffar briefed the Commissioner on recent cleaning operations.

He said cleaning and legacy waste removal had been completed in several sections.

Meanwhile, 15 revolving bins and waste containers were placed near Chakora Nullah at the airbase point.

The bins aim to prevent residents from throwing garbage into the drain. Officials will continue monitoring the area as part of efforts to improve cleanliness and reduce bird activity near Karachi Airport.

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