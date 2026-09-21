FPCCI Hosts Event to Promote Women’s Empowerment and Development

FPCCI hosts an event focused on women’s empowerment and development in Karachi.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organised a special event focused on women’s empowerment and development.

The event was hosted by Farah Javed, Convener of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Women Empowerment and Development. Yasmin Dada Bhai attended as the chief guest, while MPA Dr Fozia Hameed was the guest of honour.

The gathering brought together prominent business leaders and professionals from different fields. Among those attending were Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman of the FPCCI Policy Advisory Board; Shaukat Gilani, Convener of the FPCCI Sindh Regional Committee on Consumer and Public Service; and Syed Turab Shah, Convener of Corporate Relations and Communication.

Renowned beautician NG Marshall, Barrister Saleem Sheikh and beautician Zara Zahid were also among the participants.

Focus on Women’s Empowerment

The event highlighted the importance of creating greater opportunities for women to advance in their careers and communities.

Speakers and participants emphasised the need to support women in developing their skills. They also stressed the importance of providing opportunities for women to take leadership roles.

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Furthermore, the gathering highlighted women’s potential to contribute to society and the national economy. Greater participation, the participants noted, can help women use their skills and experience more effectively.

The event reflected FPCCI’s stated commitment to promoting women’s development and encouraging their greater participation in professional, social and economic activities.

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