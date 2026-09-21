Traders Congratulate MQM-P Chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Karachi Rally

President of Gul Centre Market Faisal Gulwala, along with members of the local business community, met MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and congratulated him on the party’s recent public rally on the issue of new administrative provinces.

MQM-P held the rally in Karachi on September 20 as part of its campaign for new administrative units. The party has said such restructuring should be based on administrative needs rather than linguistic considerations.

Traders Discuss New Administrative Provinces

During the meeting, the traders expressed support for the creation of new administrative provinces.

They said greater decentralisation could improve governance. They also said it could help address administrative challenges faced by businesses.

According to the delegation, improved governance could strengthen the business environment. It could also create more opportunities for traders and entrepreneurs.

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The traders further linked administrative reforms with economic development. They said stronger local decision-making could help improve services and facilitate commercial activity.

MQM-P Thanks Business Community

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui thanked the traders for their support.

He reiterated that MQM-P’s proposal for new provinces was aimed at improving governance and public service delivery. He also said the party’s position focused on equitable development and greater administrative access for citizens.

The MQM-P leader has recently renewed his call for additional administrative units across Pakistan. He has also argued that decision-making should be brought closer to the people.

On the occasion, MQM-P Burns Road Town Organizer Irfan Ullah Khan and other committee members were also present.

The meeting reflected the participation of members of the local business community in the ongoing discussion over administrative restructuring and its possible impact on Karachi’s economy.

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