BMG Leaders Seek Business Community Support in KCCI Elections

BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala addresses industrialists during a luncheon at NKATI ahead of the KCCI elections.

North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) President Faisal Moez Khan has called on the business community to support the Businessmen Group (BMG) in the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) elections.

Khan made the remarks while speaking at a luncheon hosted for BMG leaders and candidates at NKATI.

He said BMG leadership had supported NKATI and helped address issues facing its members. Khan also said more than 1,100 traders and industrialists from North Karachi would support BMG candidates, according to his statement.

The KCCI is holding elections for the 2026–28 term. The election for 30 vacant executive committee seats is scheduled for September 26.

BMG Highlights Role in Business Issues

BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala said the group has worked for the business community for 26 years.

He referred to the group’s late founder and leader, Siraj Qasim Teli. Motiwala said BMG continues to follow his approach of serving traders and industrialists.

Motiwala also discussed the Gul Plaza and Bolton Market tragedies. He said traders turned to BMG representatives for assistance in addressing problems linked to the affected markets.

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“We have to show the government the right direction so that these problems can be resolved,” Motiwala said.

He added that resolving these issues could also help the government generate revenue.

BMG Plans Focus on Karachi

Motiwala said BMG plans to focus on Karachi for six months from October.

He said the group would engage with the Sindh government and the Karachi mayor on development issues.

Motiwala also compared Karachi’s development needs with major projects in Lahore. He said Karachi could also support large-scale development projects.

Talat Mahmood Promises Equal Representation

BMG presidential candidate Talat Mahmood said the Karachi Chamber would provide a voice to traders and industrialists.

He said the group would work for all chamber members. He also pledged to keep its doors open to the business community.

Other BMG leaders also addressed the gathering and discussed the group’s election campaign.

Tariq Yousuf said BMG representatives had won KCCI elections since they first entered the chamber.

Mian Abrar Ahmed proposed dedicated representation for the business community in the Senate, National Assembly, Sindh Assembly and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Javed Bilwani said BMG’s work extended beyond Karachi. He also discussed efforts to resolve business issues through government institutions.

Business Groups Express Support

Sheikh Muhammad Tahseen said members from Federal B Area supported BMG. He also cited support from the Sweet, Nimco and Bakers Associations.

Noor Ahmed Khan said the United Business Group (UBG) supported BMG in the KCCI elections.

The gathering included BMG leaders, KCCI candidates, trade association representatives and business community members.

The event comes as candidates campaign ahead of the September 26 KCCI election. Recent reporting has also documented support for BMG from other business associations during the 2026–28 election campaign.

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