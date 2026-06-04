Jamshoro: Former Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman and Convener of the HEC National Task Force on ORICs and BICs, Prof. Dr. Javaid R. Laghari, visited Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro on June 4, 2026.

Bitget launches Stocks 2.0 tokenized equity trading platform

During the visit, he inaugurated the newly established ORIC Directorate. The initiative aims to strengthen research, innovation, and commercialization activities at the university.

Warm Welcome and Campus Visit

On arrival, Prof. Dr. Laghari was received by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto. The visit included tours of the Art Gallery and Computer Laboratory.

Moreover, he observed student projects in multiple fields. These included artwork, artificial intelligence applications, mathematical software, and AI-based video games.

Focus on Innovation and Student Talent

Prof. Dr. Laghari appreciated the creativity and technical skills of students. He said the institution is demonstrating strong potential in research and innovation.

In addition, he noted that the university is rapidly growing in a short time. He also praised the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor for supporting academic development.

Symbolic Activities and Academic Exchange

As part of the visit, Prof. Dr. Laghari planted a tree on campus. The act symbolized growth and sustainability in education.

Furthermore, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto presented him with a traditional Ajrak and a souvenir. Both academics also exchanged books authored by them.

Commitment to Higher Education Development

Addressing faculty members, Prof. Dr. Laghari expressed satisfaction over the university’s progress. He highlighted that SABS University has strong potential for future development.

However, he also noted that growth brings challenges that must be managed effectively. Therefore, he emphasized continued focus on research, innovation, and academic excellence in Pakistan.