Karachi: Meezan Bank has surpassed PKR 1 billion in housing finance disbursements. The achievement comes under the Prime Minister’s Apna Ghar Housing Finance Program, “Ghar Ho Tu Apna.”

Javaid Laghari inaugurates ORIC at SABS University Jamshoro

Moreover, the milestone highlights growing demand for affordable home financing in Pakistan. It also reflects increased participation in government-supported housing initiatives.

Support for Affordable Homeownership

Meezan Bank stated that the achievement reflects its commitment to financial inclusion. The bank continues to support the government’s vision of expanding access to housing finance.

In addition, the initiative focuses on underserved communities. These include salaried individuals and low-to-middle-income households seeking homeownership opportunities.

Shariah-Compliant Financing Expansion

As Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, Meezan Bank offers Shariah-compliant housing finance solutions. These products are designed to meet the needs of a wide customer base.

Furthermore, the bank is providing facilities through more than 350 designated branches across the country. This network ensures wider access to housing finance services.

Contribution to National Housing Goals

The milestone also supports broader objectives of the State Bank of Pakistan. These include financial inclusion and expansion of formal housing finance in the country.

Therefore, the initiative aligns with national efforts to improve living standards and promote economic development. It also strengthens the formal banking sector’s role in housing growth.

Focus on Economic and Social Development

Meezan Bank emphasized its continued focus on customer-centric services. It aims to make homeownership more accessible through structured financing solutions.

In conclusion, the bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting sustainable housing development in Pakistan.