Jamal Syed Wins Pakistan Backyard Ultra National Championship for Third Time

Pakistani ultra-runner Jamal Syed has won the Pakistan Backyard Ultra National Championship for the third time. He completed 29 consecutive loops over 29 hours, covering a total distance of 194 kilometres.

Syed previously won the national title in 2022 and 2024. His latest victory in 2026 adds another milestone to his endurance-running career.

He dedicated the achievement to Pakistan and to backyard ultra runners worldwide. He praised athletes who push their limits and inspire others through their determination and performance.

An Impressive Ultra-Running Record

Syed’s running career includes 1,186 marathons and several ultra-distance events covering 500 and 700 kilometres. In 2022, he also completed a remarkable 50-hour continuous run.

That same year, he covered approximately 335 kilometres by completing 50 loops in a backyard ultra event. In 2024, he completed 39 loops, covering around 261 kilometres.

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These achievements reflect his continued participation in demanding endurance challenges.

Completes 275-Kilometre K2 Base Camp to Skardu Journey

In July 2026, Syed completed a challenging 275-kilometre journey from K2 Base Camp to Skardu in approximately 74 hours. He described the feat as a national record in Pakistan.

The route presented significant physical challenges, including high-altitude terrain, glaciers and difficult mountain paths. Completing the journey added another major achievement to his ultra-running career.

Seeks Sponsorship for World Championship

With his latest national title, Syed has qualified for the Backyard Ultra World Championship for the third time. However, he says he has yet to secure the financial assistance and sponsorship needed to represent Pakistan at the international event.

He appealed to Pakistani institutions, corporate sponsors and sports enthusiasts to support his participation. Syed said he hopes to compete on the global stage and raise Pakistan’s flag.

Encourages Young People to Embrace Sports

Beyond his running achievements, Syed urged young people to adopt healthier lifestyles. He encouraged them to participate in sports, maintain physical fitness and stay away from drugs.

He emphasized the importance of positive activities in everyday life. Through his achievements, Syed hopes to inspire more Pakistanis to pursue sports and endurance challenges.

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