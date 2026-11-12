Saqib Khan Takes Seven Wickets on Test Debut as Sri Lanka Secure 12-Run Lead

Saqib Khan celebrates his seven-wicket haul on Test debut against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s debutant dismantles Sri Lanka’s middle and lower order, but rain interrupts the fourth day of the Rawalpindi Test.

Pakistan fast bowler Saqib Khan claimed seven wickets on his Test debut as Sri Lanka lost their final six wickets for just 42 runs on Thursday. The visitors moved from their overnight 404-4 to 446 all out, securing a 12-run first-innings lead in the opening Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka resumed the fourth morning with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 167 and Kusal Mendis on 117. Their fifth-wicket partnership had added 249 runs and put the visitors in a commanding position.

However, Saqib changed the course of the innings. He broke the partnership by dismissing de Silva for 167. He then removed Kusal for 119 as Sri Lanka lost two wickets for eight runs.

The debutant continued to trouble the visitors. He dismissed Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando to complete an impressive seven-wicket haul.

Saqib finished with seven for 130 from 34 overs. Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 446 in 117.2 overs. Milan Rathnayaka contributed 12 runs.

Pakistan Begin Second Innings

Pakistan faced an early setback in their second innings when Asitha Fernando dismissed Tayyab Arif for 11.

At lunch, Pakistan had reached 39-1, extending their overall lead to 27 runs. Azan Awais was unbeaten on 16, while Mohammad Taha had scored 12.

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Rain later disrupted play and forced an early close on the fourth day.

De Silva and Kusal Put Sri Lanka in Control

On Wednesday, de Silva and Kusal had rescued Sri Lanka with outstanding centuries. Their unbeaten 249-run partnership for the fifth wicket took the visitors to 404-4 by the close of play.

De Silva completed his 14th Test century from 151 balls. He later reached 150 from 216 deliveries and struck 20 boundaries in his 241-ball innings.

Meanwhile, Kusal registered his 11th Test century from 152 balls. He struck 10 fours and four sixes during his 188-ball knock.

Mohammad Abbas provided Pakistan’s only breakthrough on Wednesday. He dismissed Kamindu Mendis, finishing the day with figures of two for 64.

Saqib, who had taken two early wickets on Tuesday, ended Wednesday with two for 105 from 26 overs. Young fast bowler Razaullah conceded 127 runs in 23 overs.

Pakistan also used spinners Arafat Minhas and Salman Ali Agha, but neither could break the partnership.

Sri Lanka Recover After Early Setbacks

Sri Lanka resumed their first innings at 114-3 after Pakistan declared at 434-9.

Abbas struck in the first session on Wednesday, dismissing Kamindu Mendis for 58. The batter edged the delivery to wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori after hitting eight boundaries. He had added 90 runs for the fourth wicket with de Silva.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka had lost two early wickets. Pasindu Sooriyabandara fell for a duck, while Dinesh Chandimal scored just one. Lahiru Udara contributed 42 runs.

Pakistan’s first innings featured strong contributions from Saud Shakeel (93), Tayyab Arif (57), Arafat Minhas (52), Mohammad Taha (51) and captain Babar Azam (50).

The match now heads towards its final day, with Pakistan looking to build a substantial lead after Sri Lanka’s first-innings advantage.

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