AGTL Reports Strong Turnaround as Revenue Rises 79% and Profit Reaches Rs1.66 Billion

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) has reported a strong financial turnaround for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Higher tractor sales and improved operating performance helped the company return to profitability.

AGTL’s tractor sales increased 60% year-on-year, while operating revenue rose approximately 79%. The company recorded a net profit of Rs1.658 billion, compared with a net loss of Rs270 million during the corresponding period last year.

Tractor Production and Sales Increase

AGTL produced 6,967 tractors during the first nine months of 2026, up 39% from 5,005 units in the same period of 2025.

Sales grew even faster. The company sold 6,587 tractors, compared with 4,126 units a year earlier, marking a 60% increase.

Higher sales supported a substantial rise in revenue. Operating revenue reached Rs17.511 billion, compared with Rs9.761 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Gross Profit Records Significant Growth

The company also improved its gross profitability. Gross profit climbed approximately 159% to Rs4.477 billion from Rs1.729 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

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This represented an increase of Rs2.748 billion. The stronger gross profit contributed to AGTL’s overall financial recovery during the reporting period.

AGTL Returns to Profitability

AGTL’s bottom-line results highlighted the scale of its turnaround. The company earned a net profit of Rs1.658 billion, reversing a net loss of Rs270 million recorded a year earlier.

The change represented a positive swing of Rs1.928 billion. Earnings per share also improved significantly, reaching Rs28.61 against a loss per share of Rs4.65 in the corresponding period of 2025.

CEO Highlights Operational Progress

Commenting on the results, Yasin Seker, Chief Executive Officer of Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, attributed the performance to stronger business momentum and disciplined execution.

“The nine-month performance reflects stronger operational momentum across the business and the impact of disciplined execution,” Seker said.

He added that the company remained mindful of the broader operating environment. Its priorities include serving customers effectively, improving operational efficiency and building a business capable of delivering sustainable long-term performance.

Supporting Pakistan’s Agricultural Sector

The nine-month results show improvement across AGTL’s production, sales, revenue and profitability. The company said it would continue to focus on operational discipline, customer needs and sustainable growth as market conditions evolve.

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited is one of Pakistan’s leading agricultural machinery manufacturers and produces New Holland tractors in the country. Its manufacturing facility in Dera Ghazi Khan serves farmers through a nationwide dealer network and customer support services.

The company has operated in Pakistan for more than four decades. It aims to support agricultural productivity through reliable mechanization solutions and is also expanding its presence in international markets through partnerships and exports.

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