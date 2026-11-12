Mirra Andreeva Crushes Aryna Sabalenka to Reach WTA Finals Semifinals

Mirra Andreeva celebrates her victory over Aryna Sabalenka to reach the WTA Finals semifinals.

French Open champion wins 11 consecutive games to seal 6-4, 6-0 victory; Elina Svitolina keeps qualification hopes alive with comeback win

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva produced a dominant performance to defeat world number two Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 and secure her place in the semifinals of the WTA Finals on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old recovered from a 4-1 deficit in the opening set before winning the final 11 games. She completed the victory in just 62 minutes, securing her second consecutive Group 2 win.

Andreeva, the reigning French Open champion and world number three, is making her singles debut at the season-ending tournament.

“Oh my God, I’m even happier than I was after my first match,” Andreeva said. “I feel like I can play another two matches, I’m so full of energy. I’m so pumped up. I’m so happy.”

Andreeva Turns Around Opening Set Against Sabalenka

Sabalenka initially looked in control after taking a 4-1 lead in the first set. However, Andreeva quickly changed the momentum.

The Russian improved her groundstrokes, handled Sabalenka’s powerful serves and began pushing the Belarusian behind the baseline.

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Andreeva recovered the break and levelled the score at 4-4. She then broke Sabalenka again before serving out the set.

The second set proved even more one-sided. Andreeva secured an early break and raced into a 3-0 lead.

Sabalenka saved three break points while trailing 0-40 in another game. However, Andreeva created another opportunity with a swinging volley winner.

A forehand from Sabalenka sailed long, giving Andreeva another break. The Russian maintained complete control and closed out the match with a service winner.

The victory secured Andreeva the top position in Group 2 and a place in the last four.

Sabalenka Faces Decisive Match Against Svitolina

The defeat marked another disappointing result for Sabalenka, who has won prestigious back-to-back titles at Indian Wells and Miami this season but has not secured a Grand Slam title.

The Belarusian can still reach the semifinals. She must beat Elina Svitolina in their final round-robin match on Friday to keep her campaign alive.

Svitolina Beats Muchova to Keep Hopes Alive

Earlier, Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina fought back from a set down to defeat Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Muchova dominated the opening set and broke Svitolina three times. However, the Ukrainian changed her tactics and became more aggressive in the second set.

Trailing 2-1, Svitolina won five consecutive games to level the match. She then carried that momentum into the deciding set and secured another two breaks.

“I was not happy with the first set,” Svitolina said. “I didn’t play as well. I just made some adjustments, tactical adjustments.”

She added that a more aggressive approach helped her turn the match around after playing too passively early on.

Svitolina won the WTA Finals title in 2018 but had not returned to the season-ending tournament since 2019.

Muchova Eliminated from Semifinal Race

Muchova’s defeat, combined with Andreeva’s victory over Sabalenka, ended the Czech player’s hopes of reaching the semifinals.

Svitolina will now face Sabalenka in Friday’s decisive Group 2 match. The winner will secure the remaining semifinal place from the group.

Andreeva, meanwhile, has already qualified as the group winner after winning both of her opening matches.

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