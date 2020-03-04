J. Presents its Latest Spring Summer Collection at Dolmen Mall

KARACHI – J. presented its Spring Summer Collection Vol. I at Dolmen Mall, Clifton in Karachi. The brand showcased its latest offering for the summer season, which includes print and unstitched material for all ages and in various styles, also available for purchase in-stores and online.

Yashma Gill at the Latest Spring Summer Collection of J. at an event in Dolmen Mall Clifton

Yashma Gil and Anoushay Abbasi

Anoushay Abbasi at the Latest Spring Summer Collection of J. at an event in Dolmen Mall Clifton

Sarwat Gilani at the Latest Spring Summer Collection of J. at an event in Dolmen Mall Clifton

The collection was exhibited at the main atrium of the mall. The high-end fashion brand welcomed visitors with fun-filled activities that offered them a chance to win exciting giveaways. The star-studded event was hosted by actress Hira Hussain and saw stars including SarwatGillani, Yashma Gill, AnoushayAbbasi, and other media fraternity.

Hira Hussaina and Sarwat Gilani





Just in time for the summer season, J.’s new collection consolidates their commitment to contemporary designs and elaborate fabrics. This season’s offering features exclusive designs with a range of vibrant and pastel colors, and contemporary styles on J.’s signature exquisite quality material, in combinations of lawn with silk and chiffon to turn your everyday outfits into statement pieces.

About J.

J. is a leading fashion brand that was established in 2002 with a unique philosophy to revive the country’s cultural heritage. It expanded its store network to 100+ outlets nationwide. J. has further expanded globally by opening 20 outlets in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UAE, Qatar, to name a few.

