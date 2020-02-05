PAKISTAN

Hurriyat leaders express gratitude to Pakistan for supporting Kashmiris’ struggle

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for securing their right to self-determination.  

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hurriyat leaders in their messages and statements said that the observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, today (Wednesday), amply demonstrated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth during a cordon operation in Lawaypora area of Srinagar, today.

On the Other Hand, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, revealed that Indian troops have martyred 65 Kashmiris including 2 women and 4 young boys during the ongoing 6-month long siege and lockdown in the territory.

It said that during the period, at least 922 people were critically injured due to use of brute force on peaceful protesters by Indian forces.

