Rotary Club: Zahid Hameed Nominated as President for 2028–29

Members of Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus congratulate Zahid Hameed on his nomination for the 2028–29 presidency

Members of Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus express confidence in Zahid Hameed’s leadership and expect continued growth and development of the organisation.

Rotary Club members of Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus have congratulated Zahid Hameed on his nomination as President for the 2028–29 term and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the organisation towards further growth and progress.

The message of congratulations was extended by club leadership and members, including President Fawad Shaikh and General Secretary Ali Haider, along with founding members, senior representatives and office bearers of the organisation.

Members stated that Zahid Hameed’s leadership is expected to strengthen the club’s activities, expand membership and promote initiatives that contribute to the organisation’s development and community engagement.

They said Zahid Hameed brings extensive professional and organisational experience, having served in various roles over the years. Members also described him as a respected businessman with the capability to guide the club and deliver meaningful results during his tenure.

The club’s members expressed optimism that under his leadership, Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus will continue to build on its achievements and further enhance its role within the community.