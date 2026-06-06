The Iran Visa dispute has intensified just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Iranian officials have accused the United States of denying entry to several key members of the national football team’s support staff despite approving visas for players.

The issue has attracted international attention because it comes shortly before Iran’s opening match in Los Angeles. Moreover, the dispute raises questions about travel arrangements and participation requirements during one of football’s biggest tournaments.

Iran Visa Dispute Sparks Fresh Concerns

US officials confirmed that visas were issued to all Iranian players and what they described as “necessary support staff.” However, Washington stated that the country would not allow anyone to misuse the visa system under false pretenses.

Meanwhile, Iran’s embassy in Turkey rejected the explanation. Officials described the move as politically motivated interference in sport and claimed that several important members of the delegation were denied visas.

According to Iranian representatives, a significant portion of managerial personnel, executive staff, and technical advisers reportedly could not obtain permission to enter the United States.

Iran Football Team Continues Tournament Preparations

Despite the controversy, Iran’s national team departed from its training camp in Turkey and traveled toward Mexico. The squad is expected to use Mexico as its tournament base during the competition.

The long journey comes as the team finalizes preparations for group-stage fixtures. Iran is scheduled to begin its campaign in Los Angeles on 15 June.

Additionally, the team will face Belgium in California and Egypt in Seattle during the group stage.

FIFA Faces Calls Over Iran Visa Issue

Iranian officials have urged FIFA to review the situation. They argued that limiting access for support personnel could affect tournament operations and team management.

Furthermore, a statement from Iranian representatives characterized the US announcement as an attempt to minimize the scale of the restrictions. The statement claimed the treatment of Iran’s delegation had reached an unprecedented level.

As a result, attention has shifted toward FIFA and whether football’s governing body will formally respond to the concerns.

Marco Rubio Comments On Iran Delegation

Earlier in the week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the issue during remarks to lawmakers. He stated that members of Iran’s football delegation linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards would not be permitted entry into the country.

However, several players in the squad have reportedly completed mandatory military service connected to the organization. This distinction has generated additional discussion regarding eligibility and travel permissions.

Consequently, the visa debate has become intertwined with broader diplomatic tensions between Washington and Tehran.

World Cup 2026 Begins Amid Political Tensions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially begins on 11 June and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Iran secured qualification after finishing first in its qualifying group in March 2025.

Notably, this tournament marks the first World Cup in which a host nation will receive a team representing a country with which it is currently in conflict.

As kickoff approaches, the Iran Visa controversy remains under close scrutiny. FIFA, tournament organizers, and national authorities may face increasing pressure to address concerns surrounding travel access and tournament participation.