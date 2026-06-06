Habib University marked a major milestone by graduating its largest-ever class during its ninth convocation ceremony in Karachi. The university awarded degrees to 276 graduates, reflecting more than a decade of growth and educational impact.

The event brought together graduates, families, faculty members, and distinguished guests. Moreover, the ceremony highlighted the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, inclusion, and social responsibility.

Habib University Scholarship Support Drives Inclusion

A defining feature of the Class of 2026 was its diversity and accessibility. Students came from 11 cities across Pakistan and beyond, while the graduating class achieved near-equal gender representation.

More importantly, 85% of graduates received scholarships or financial aid during their studies. This support reportedly ensured that talented students could pursue higher education regardless of financial circumstances.

Class Valedictorian Syed Shaheer Abbas Rizvi from the Electrical Engineering program opened the ceremony. He reflected on the value of friendship, learning, and personal growth experienced throughout university life.

Mudassir Sheikha Encourages Graduates to Build

The commencement address was delivered by Mudassir Sheikha, Co-Founder and CEO of Careem. According to his remarks, graduates should embrace challenges rather than pursue only safe career paths.

He encouraged students to master their skills and then apply them to solve real-world problems. Furthermore, he stated that initiative often creates the difference between those who build meaningful change and those who do not.

Sheikha also emphasized social responsibility. He urged graduates to use their education to create opportunities for others and contribute positively to society.

Wasif Rizvi Highlights Humility and Yohsin

Habib University President Wasif Rizvi focused his keynote address on humility and purpose. His message centered on moving beyond the desire for recognition and instead pursuing meaningful contributions.

According to Rizvi, genuine humility strengthens intellectual growth and lifelong learning. He linked this philosophy to the university’s foundational principles of Yohsin and Tawazu.

Furthermore, he challenged graduates to resist excessive self-promotion and remain committed to service, learning, and ethical leadership.

Muhammad Habib Calls for National Contribution

Muhammad H. Habib, Chancellor of Habib University, encouraged graduates to serve Pakistan with wisdom and courage. He emphasized the importance of diversity and meaningful human connections.

Meanwhile, Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, discussed economic challenges facing the country. He encouraged graduates to apply creativity and innovation to address complex national issues.

Nehal Hashmi, Governor Sindh, also addressed the gathering. He stated that graduates leave university with both the privilege and responsibility of helping shape Pakistan’s future.

Habib University Students Launch Ventures Before Graduation

The Class of 2026 demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation and community engagement. Of 127 final-year projects, 100 focused on addressing Pakistan’s social and economic realities through collaborations with Dawlance and Toyota Indus Motor Company.

Additionally, students completed more than 2,500 hours of community service. Around 82% gained industry experience while pursuing their degrees.

Notably, nine graduates launched ventures before completing their studies. At the same time, twelve students secured opportunities at internationally recognized institutions including Columbia, NYU, Carnegie Mellon, SOAS, and Glasgow.

Several projects addressed pressing societal needs. These included an AI speech-to-text tool for the Burushaski language, a healthcare support solution, research on access to justice, and efforts to preserve Sindh’s oral histories.

Janita Baloch Receives Habib University Yohsin Medal

The prestigious Chancellor’s Yohsin Medal was awarded to Janita Baloch from the Social Development & Policy program.

The honor recognizes a graduate who demonstrates academic excellence while maintaining a strong commitment to community service. According to the university, the award reflects the core values of Yohsin and thoughtful self-cultivation.

Her achievement represented the values that Habib University seeks to instill in its graduates through education, service, and leadership.

Habib University Continues Expanding Educational Impact

As Habib University celebrated its ninth convocation, the institution showcased a graduating class shaped by scholarship support, innovation, and civic engagement.

With 276 graduates, nine student-founded ventures, extensive community service contributions, and growing international recognition, the Class of 2026 reflects the university’s ongoing mission to develop thoughtful and socially conscious leaders for Pakistan and beyond.