Karachi, [13 Dec, 2024] – InfraZamin Pakistan and Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural

Investment Co Ltd signed a landmark transaction to provide an 11.5-year Distributed Solar

Financing Facility to Acumen Energy Limited (Acumen) for PKR 1.28 billion. The Facility will be

backed by a PKR 1.04bn credit guarantee to Saudi Pak and will mark InfraZamin’s first foray

into renewable energy. The transaction, supported by Private Finance Advisory Network

(“PFAN”) and Capital Resource as the advisors, will enable Acumen Energy Limited to finance

the development of approximately 12 MW of solar power projects across Pakistan.

Climate financing is a key focus area for the both InfraZamin and Saudi Pak underscoring their

commitment to supporting sustainable development. Acumen Energy Ltd, a majorly owned

subsidiary of the Ghulam Rasool and Company is a greenfield venture that aims to provide cost-

efficient, environmentally sustainable power to commercial and industrial customers. With

significant savings of CO2 emissions – approximately 6,500 tons annually, this project would

also try to tap into the lucrative carbon credit market over its lifetime.

Maheen Rahman, CEO of InfraZamin Pakistan, stated: “This transaction represents our mission

to enable private sector participation in sustainable infrastructure development. By providing a

credit guarantee for renewable energy projects, InfraZamin is paving the way for affordable and

clean energy solutions that align with Pakistan's climate goals. This Facility is the longest tenor

we have guaranteed to date and is a landmark transaction that will open the door to long-term

financing of infrastructure which is commensurate with the needs of the business. We are

grateful to the vision of Saudi Pak and Acumen leadership, with whom we have worked

alongside, to help bring this transaction to culmination.”

Sharing his thoughts, Naeem ul Hasan, Director and CEO of Acumen Energy Limited,

remarked: “We are grateful for InfraZamin’s support in making this project a reality. By enabling

cost-effective solar power solutions, we aim to transform energy access for customers across

the country, driving economic growth while reducing environmental impact. The impact of this

project will be diverse, generating business opportunities worth approximately PKR 1,600 million

for local suppliers, including solar panels, steel, cables, wires, and engineering sectors, to name

a few. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the USAID funded Private Finance

Advisory Network (hosted by UNIDO and REEEP) and Capital Resource for their unwavering

support, over the years, in conceiving and executing this land mark transaction”

Adding his thoughts on the development, Rizwan Ahmed, General Manager and Chief

Executive Officer of Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company Ltd. commented:

“This collaboration underscores our commitment towards advancing renewable energy projects

in the country. Saudi Pak is proud to work alongside InfraZamin Pakistan and Acumen Energy

Limited in driving Pakistan’s transition to a greener and more sustainable energy future.

Together, we are not just financing projects but building a cleaner and more resilient economy.”

About InfraZamin

InfraZamin Pakistan, a AAA rated credit enhancement firm, is deeply committed to

supporting the infrastructure development of Pakistan through private-sector

engagement. With a strong focus on sustainable development, InfraZamin collaborates

with public and private stakeholders to unlock investment opportunities, mitigate credit

risks, and mobilize capital for crucial infrastructure initiatives. By leveraging its expertise

and partnerships, InfraZamin aims to contribute significantly to the nation's infrastructure

development agenda and pave the way for a prosperous and resilient future. InfraZamin

Pakistan is funded by the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), and

Karandaaz Pakistan.